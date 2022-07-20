HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved additional work days Tuesday to accommodate the recent schedule change at the high school.
The board met in a special session at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the central offices in Hamlin.
The board approved up to seven work days at a daily rate beyond their contracts for 10 employees to amend approximately 450 Individualized Education Plans.
The board also approved additional days for rescheduling, including five days for one employee at Hamlin PK-8, five days for two employees at Harts PK-8, 15 days for three employees and 10 days for two others at Lincoln County High School.
Additionally, they approved two days for a pair of employees at West Hamlin and two at Midway.
These additional days will more than cover the board’s recent decision to switch from a trimester schedule to a semester schedule at Lincoln County High School, a change that affected the master schedule, Board President David Bell said.
The board found the schedule problematic, as the way it was implemented at LCHS created a period of nearly an hour in the morning where students could congregate rather than go to optional tutoring in a subject of their choice.
Few were taking advantage of the class, and the morning period was becoming a safety issue, board members said in ruling on the schedule change.
The board voted 4-1 in favor of the change at its July 5 meeting. Board member Dana Snyder said he felt the trimester format needed more time to work.
Several teachers spoke in favor of the trimester, saying it increased instructional time in math and those who were taking advantage of the extra tutoring were seeing results.