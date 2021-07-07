HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved a bid to begin work on the kitchen project at Duval PK-8 to prepare the building for the upcoming school year during its June 29 meeting.
Superintendent Jeff Kelley first mentioned the project back in May when the board requested an update on the situation at Duval for the coming school year.
The plan includes converting the current band room to a kitchen space and continuing to utilize the gymnasium for food service. Contractors are expected to reinforce the walls and cut a new doorway into the wall to allow for kitchen staff to serve the students more seamlessly.
The winning bid for this project came from Persinger & Associates and will cost $128,500.
The school was closed for a day in October 2020 due to structural concerns. According to a media report from the time, school officials received a letter from ZMM that stated they didn’t believe there was an imminent threat of the building collapsing, but due to the unpredictability of the structure and out of abundance of caution, students and staff should not be in the cafeteria wing of the building.
The architect engineers also reportedly told the school at the time the rest of the building is structurally sound and remained occupied. The Superintendent said at the time they shut down the wing that includes the cafeteria due to structural concerns.
There had initially been talk of whether or not mobile units would need to be ordered for the coming school year to address the cafeteria issue, but Kelley said the new plan should ensure that these units are not needed
Kelley also said in an interview back in May that there are crack detectors in the building being constantly monitored to ensure the school is safe for students. He also said his administration is pursuing funds from the School Building Authority to plan for a new facility in the county. The request from Lincoln County Schools was denied this year, but they plan to continue to submit to the SBA.
“We did request a planning grant from the School Building Authority,” Kelley said. “We were not awarded that, but that was not necessarily unexpected. It was a bit of a long shot to get the ball rolling on the process. We’ll go back in December and we will request money for a new facility, probably to the tune of about $26 million. We’ll be competing with the other 54 counties, and every county has similar situations. It’s kind of an odd competition that whoever has the worst situation actually wins those grant awards.”
Kelley said in the meantime, they are continuing to monitor the situation and have a contingency plan in place for students in the event that the school building be condemned before a new facility is in place.