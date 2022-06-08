HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education voted last week to allow teachers at Lincoln County High School to apply for the position of athletic director.
The board approved the position during a meeting Tuesday, May 31, at Lincoln County Schools central offices. The duties of athletic director are currently divided among three administrators at the high school, said Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield.
Administrators at the school and the central office felt the best candidate for the part-time extracurricular position would be someone who is already a teacher at the school, Brumfield said. That individual also will have to have an administrator’s certificate, he said.
The position will carry a great deal of responsibility, but having someone to focus on coordinating the school’s athletics will take a lot of strain off the three administrators currently splitting those duties, Board Member Dana Snyder said.
“You could spend two to three hours a day just dealing with athletics if you’re an administrator,” Snyder said.
Brumfield recommended designating one period per day to allow the athletic director to focus solely on those duties.
The next meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Education will take place at 6 p.m. June 7 at the central offices.