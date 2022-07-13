HAMLIN — Financing for a turf field and bleachers was approved last week by the Lincoln County Board of Education.
The board approved the loan during a 7:15 p.m. meeting last Tuesday at Lincoln County Schools’ central offices.
It was the first meeting for new members David Bell, Jody Pistore, Sheila “Butchie” Burns, and Jeremy Wilson. They joined sitting member Dana Snyder.
The four recently completed West Virginia Department of Education training for new board members at Canaan Valley Resort.
The board approved financing of $5,085,000 million from Poca Valley Bank and Union Bank at an interest rate of 3.5%.
Three million is for heating, cooling, and ventilation equipment for the new Duval PK-8 school, with $2 million for turf and bleachers at the high school, Lincoln County Schools Chief Finance Officer Austin Lucas said.
This will be the first phase of a larger project that will later include a track and athletic building, Lucas said. The firms McLiney and Co. and Bowles and Rice have been working with the county in the planning and financing stages.
The project will need the support of the community, Lucas said. The school system will look to its partners in the community for funding assistance as progress continues, he said.
Lincoln County High School track coach Bob Watts asked the board to focus on a running track because it will benefit all of the school’s athletic programs.
The track program sends athletes to the state meet every year, and LCHS students go to college on track and field scholarships, yet there is no home track, Watts said.
The team has been traveling to Huntington High School twice a week to practice or, more often, settling for the parking lot at Lincoln High.
“I coach parking lot and field,” Watts joked.
Watts said it would cost approximately $600,000 for a track that would take three weeks to install.
In other business:
The board released a schedule of meetings for the upcoming school year that pushed the meeting time from 6 to 7 p.m. It also eliminates the previous practice of holding the last meeting of the month at 1 p.m., moving it to 7 p.m. like the others.
Burns said she believes a later meeting time makes it easier for people to attend and that holding a meeting at 1 p.m. makes it impossible for anyone who works during the day to be there.
“The board needs to be as accessible as possible,” Burns concluded.