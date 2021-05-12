HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved its calendar for the 2021-22 school year, contingent on approval from the state.
The public hearings, in accordance with West Virginia Code §18-5-45, were held in April. There were no public comments during either hearing.
Board president Steve Priestley said the calendar had been available for public review for a while, but they had not received any concerns or comments from anyone.
“Everybody’s pretty pleased with the statue quo,” said Superintendent Jeff Kelley.
The proposed calendar has students returning August 18, with staff returning August 12 to prepare for the start of the school year.
The school holidays within the term, in accordance with West Virginia Code §18A-5-2, are Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Memorial Day. The school year would be set to end June 3 for students and June 6 for staff.
Thanksgiving break, as currently set, would run from November 22 to 26. Christmas break would run December 23 to 31. Spring break would take place April 18 to 22. However, these dates are all considered “Out-of-Calendar” days, meaning they can be utilized to make up canceled instructional days if non-instructional days are not adequate.
The proposed plan includes 20 non-instructional days — three curriculum development, two preparation for opening/closing schools, four professional learning, one parent-teacher conference, six outside school environment, one election and seven holidays.
Kelley has sent the approved calendar to the state for approval after it was voted on May 4.