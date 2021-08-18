HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education selected Rod Cummings of Alum Creek to fill the vacancy left by the recent passing of member Larry Wilkerson during one of two special meetings August 9.
The board spent two hours in executive session Monday morning to perform two phone interviews of candidates. The two candidates were Jeff Harper of Griffithsville and Cummings.
Board President Steve Priestley opened the floor to nominations after returning from executive session, and Cummings was the only one and was approved 4-0. Neither candidate was present during the regular session.
Priestley said previously anyone was welcome to submit a letter of interest, but noted that no more than two board members may serve from the same magisterial district. This requirement may have precluded some applicants from being eligible for the seat.
Priestley said the process taken was in line with the county policy for filling vacancies, which was adopted in 2011.
The board had 45 days from the date of the vacancy to choose a new member, who will serve until June 30, 2022. Wilkerson’s unexpired term for two more years will be on the ballot during the primary election next year.
Lincoln County Schools announced the passing of board member Larry Wilkerson in a Facebook post July 8.