HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education met Tuesday, Feb. 28 to discuss updates on several reports.
Clifford Ellis spoke under public comment about the new six foot fence that divides his property from Ranger Elementary. Ellis said it was devaluing his property and complained about the wood chips in the playground area.
Trisha Martin from the West Virginia Education Association commended the Lincoln County staff for staying with students that became stranded at the local schools during the recent flood.
Angie Urling and Sarah Dunlap also presented I-Ready Diagnostic 2 Results to the Board.
Jerry Cremeans gave an update on the Lions Club BRIM Report.
In other business, the following was approved:
The following revision to the 2022-2023 school calendar as a result of cancellation for extreme weather: make-up day June 5 for closure Feb. 17
Purchase a 2022 Jeep Compass Latitude 4x4 from Thornhill Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in the amount of $30,930
Exclusive Supplier Agreement with BSN SPORTS for one year — July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024
Abolish Service Personnel Position: HVAC MECH I /Job Posting
Job posting for Service Personnel Position: HVAC MECH I or II, General Maintenance
Revised job description for HVAC MECH I & II
MOU Emergency Aid Grant with Mission West Virginia
Out of state trip for LCHS Softball team on Mar. 27, 2023, to Proctorville, Ohio
Out of state trip for LCHS Softball team on Mar. 31, 2023, to Owingsville, Ohio
Out of state trip for LCHS Softball team on April 14 and 15 to Ashland, Kentucky
Out of state travel to Las Vegas, Nevada on July 4-10, 2023, to attend a conference addressing learning loss, cultural responsiveness and supportive discipline for Brittany Porter and Norene Gallion.