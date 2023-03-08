Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education met Tuesday, Feb. 28 to discuss updates on several reports.

Clifford Ellis spoke under public comment about the new six foot fence that divides his property from Ranger Elementary. Ellis said it was devaluing his property and complained about the wood chips in the playground area.

