HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education met to discuss two current hot topics recently.
The first item on the agenda was the new Duval PK-8 School. Greg Martin with Williamson Shriver presented the board with the following information.
“The Duval PK-8 project has been submitted to the West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia School Building Authority for final instruction document agency review,” Martin said. “That is where we have to get approval for the next step for the project to go out for bid. With the project given that we have everything in order, the project is setting there at 91,600 square feet. It is a single-story structure. It is sitting on the existing site.”
Martin said the project is being planned in a way that should mitigate flooding concerns at the new facility.
“Because of the location of the existing site and the existing building, we are going to be elevating the floor plan upwards of eight feet above what is existing with the removal of site on hand,” Martin said. “So, you shouldn’t have any water concerns getting into the new school based on where it will be located.”
Martin also explained upcoming steps in the process for completion of the project.
“The next step after we get funding for approval from the SBA, will be to put it up for bid,” Martin said. “We will have a couple of meetings and advertise and conduct some pre-bid meetings with contractors to have time to look at documents. We will conduct a bid opening at the board office. From there we will determine what we have to do in discussion with the SBA to talk about the potential deficit that may happen because of the cost increases that we have seen in the past year and a half since the project was funded. We are kind of forecasting the project to take anywhere from 18-24 months for construction just because of how the market and construction has occurred. Over the past 12 months, the project has really been moving forward.”
Martin said careful planning is going into the id process as well due to current construction costs.
“Then again, because of how the market is, we haven’t been dictating how contractors must complete by as it can drive the cost up,” Martin said. “By allowing them to inform us of how long it will take then to construct the project and then we award it based on the lowest bid. It is one big package. It will include demolition of the existing school, site removal from behind the existing school, preparation of the site and construction of the new building, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire and furnishing equipment. We have been talking with contractors and keeping them informed of the project. We have interest from a lot of local contractors from the Huntington and Kanawha Valley areas.”
Martin explained the funding process and protections that may be in place to ensure that the system will be able to complete the project if and when costs come in higher than the received funding from the SBA.
“When you received funding from the SBA, the deficit was based on cost at the time when it was funded, which was approximately $305 a square foot,” Martin said. “We have designed the building based on 91,000 plus square foot. Based upon the current cost compared to what it was in 2021-2022, the project costs higher than what you are funded at. There have been discussions that the SBA will help supplement funding, given that the project has been designed within the intent of Policy 6200 from the WV Board of Education. The deficit is over $4 million. That is due to the cost going up 30-40 percent in the past year. We have designed the building as tight and minimal as possible while still giving your students a good quality building that meets policy. If any cuts to the building are made, it will be between the design team, the superintendents and the SBA.”
The second update of the evening came from Craig Baker from the Thrasher Group about the athletic facility at Lincoln County High School.
“We have been working with Field Turf and their various suppliers and vendors on a couple of different things,” Baker said. “First and foremost are scenarios on how the field might be laid out specific to how it currently sits. How we might be able to move some dirt around and fill in some areas to create areas for field events, where we will take the drainage to and engineering stuff.”
Baker also talked about financial matters related to the project.
“Throughout that process, there have been a handful of pricing revisions we received from Field Turf,” Baker said. “With-in those revisions, there have been a couple of options that we have looked at as well. For example, the type of turf material, the type of track surface, ways to economize the drainage and save some of the existing pipe and minimize the amount of dirt work we will have to do. The good news is that hot off the press as of this morning was the most recent budget breakdown provided to us from Field Turf.”
Baker said they are proposing a cost of $2.4 million — which includes a turf field, an eight-lane running track, a 10 foot asphalt walkway around the track and a four foot fencing that goes around the track to keep people off the track and field. There is also an “excess fill waste,” where the plan is to fill in part of that valley to create what would in the future be where the fieldhouse and the track and field events would be.
Baker said when working on the project they have looked at various cost-saving measures.
“One of the things we were tasked with was how much money would be saved if we reduced the track to a six-lane,” Baker said. “There are regional event rules saying you must have an eight-lane track, but there are more six-lane tracks in the state than eight-lanes. What we have worked out with Field Turf is that it would be $150,000 in savings to reduce the lanes. My suggestion is if you can afford the eight-lane track is to go ahead but if you want to save the money and put it toward something else then just go ahead and do the six-lane.”
Other components for the project would be the field lights, the necessary conduits and electrical panel, bleachers, scoreboard, ticket booth, shot put/discus and field house (includes lockers, public restrooms and concession) which total $3.815 million.
“We have been working with Stadium Solutions about the bleachers and press box, and the bad news is that the earliest they could get everything installed is mid-September,” Baker said. “I have been talking to other vendors to see who could give us the best time frame for installation. Field Turf is ready to go and waiting on a purchase order. Once that’s done the turf, track and fencing can be completed by the start of football season. The wildcard in this is what happens with the bleachers. My best guess would be that everything would start in June. My other thoughts and suggestions would be if the Board owns the Lions Club Field, then the angle iron grandstand bleachers could be relocated and used at the new facility. This would give you the option to use the bleacher money elsewhere or to build bleachers on the hill side as well.”