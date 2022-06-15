HAMLIN — A bond proposal to finance a new athletic facility at Lincoln County High School, as well as the HVAC for the new Duval PK-8, is almost ready for review by the Lincoln County Board of Education.
The proposal, along with the purchase of four school buses, were discussed during a 6 p.m. meeting last Tuesday at the Lincoln County Schools central offices. Chief financial officer Austin Lucas touted the broad impact a new athletic facility would have on the community.
“We’re trying to do a lease-purchase along with a county match for the new school at Duval that also incorporates financing for an athletic facility. We want to stress that this is not just a football field. Every student would benefit at the middle school and high school level. That’s what we’re trying to get moving,” Lucas said.
Building a proper athletic facility will be a process and will take time, Lucas said, but there are ways the county can save money along the way.
“We already have goal posts and fencing. I think it’s just important to realize that it is a project and it’s not something the county can just dish money out and it will be ready next fall. I think it’s a worthwhile project, as long as we stay on track with our school bills,” Lucas said.
The bond proposal will include $3 million for the HVAC at Duval PK-8 and $2 million for the athletic facility, Lucas said. The county should be able to get an interest rate under 4%, he said.
“From what I’m hearing we’re going to be able to get favorable rates. If we can’t get the rate we’re comfortable with, we may have to make some adjustments,” Lucas said.
The board approved the following administrative agenda:
- Approve WHE Secretary Mary Chandler one day during the month of June and one day during the month of July for closing school finances.
- Approve MOU with Mountain State ESC for the position of Mobile Device Management Specialist/Network Administrator in the amount of $78,790.43 for SY 22-23.
- Approve the Lincoln County Board of Education Employee Pay Annualization Election Form.
- Partnership with West Virginia University extension office to hire four summer Vistas to work with the summer enrichment programs at Harts, Midway, West Hamlin, and Hamlin. Each position will be $1,250 for a total of $5,000 to be paid from Title I funds.
- Approve the revised job description for the Extra Curricular Internet Wiring Specialist position.
- Approve the purchase of three IC 77 passenger school buses at $108,267 each and two IC 71 passenger school buses at $108,267 from Worldwide Equipment.
- Approve two extra days for the following school nurses to make needed student updates for specialized healthcare, meds, and special diets: Jennifer Pauley, Pam Dice, Jennifer McCann-Haddox.
- Approve out of state travel on June 2 to accompany West Hamlin Elementary students to the Columbus Zoo in Columbus, Ohio, for the following: Jessica Roberts and Allison Bell.