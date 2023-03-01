HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education met Feb. 21 to discuss regular business.
Board member David Bell opened the meeting by expressing gratitude to the Lincoln County Staff members that stayed with the students that were trapped last week at the schools by the flood waters.
“Before we get into the agenda, I just want to take a moment and praise our employees that went above and beyond the call of duty,” Bell said. “Several volunteered to stay and it was a long haul, but they kept our kids safe.”
Agenda items being approved were as follows:
Online sale of a 2008 Ford LCF Truck
Approve the following Marshall University students for 40-hour observation: Katelyn Adkins (Duval), Jaden Bowen (LCHS), Chelsie Midkiff (LCHS), Kassie Tomblin (LCHS) and Alicia Davidson (West Hamlin Elementary)
Approve Out of State/Overnight trip for Aerial Drone Teams 58625D and 58625E to attend a National Aerial Drone Competition in Houston, Texas on April 12-17, 2023.
Approve Out of State travel for Kim Browning to attend a National Aerial Drone Competition in Sugarland, Texas on April 12-17, 2023.
Approve Out of State travel for Sarah McClung to attend a National Aerial Drone Competition in Sugarland, Texas on April 11-17, 2023.
Approve Out of State travel for Brian Adkins and Herbert Thacker to IC University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to attend training on June 18-22, 2023.
Approve Out of State travel for Harts PK-8 to Kings Island in Mason, Ohio on May 19-20, 2023, on a Charter Bus.
Approve Out of State travel for LCHS Baseball team to Ironton High School in Ironton, Ohio on March 11, 2023.
Approve Out of State travel to attend an Apple Student Technology Assistance Program event with Education at Beaver Area School District in Beaver, Pennsylvania on March 2, 2023, for the following people: Angie Urling, Lisa Hindman, Sarah Dunlap and Jeffrey Kelley.
Approve quote with Apple Inc for APL Custom Prof Learning in the amounts of $114,750 paid with ESSER funds and $114,750 paid with Tools for Schools funding for a total of $229,500.
Approve Policy revisions to 5113 — Open Enrollment for Nonresident Students
Approve the following school volunteers: Luke Roberts (Harts PK-8), Julia Capri Thompson (Duval PK-8) and Ronnie Thompson (Duval PK-8)
Approve the following dates to be schedules for possible RIF personnel hearings: April 18, 2023; April 19, 2023 and April 20, 2023
Approve the revision to the 2022-2023 school calendar as a result of school cancellation for extreme weather for the following dates: Make- up days June 1 and 2 for closures on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1
Approve contract services with David Lucas as School Improvement Specialist Feb. 22, 2023-Mar. 31, 2023 for up to five days at $500 per day for a total of $2,500 (ESSER funds)
Approve finances totaling $909,453.13
Approve personnel schedule
The meeting was adjourned until Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.