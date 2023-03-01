Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education met Feb. 21 to discuss regular business.

Board member David Bell opened the meeting by expressing gratitude to the Lincoln County Staff members that stayed with the students that were trapped last week at the schools by the flood waters.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings