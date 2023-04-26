HAMLIN — In a brief statutory session on April 18, 2023, the Lincoln County Board of Education approved by a unanimous vote the tax levy order. That meeting was adjourned, and the regular session began immediately afterwards.
Several students and teachers from Harts Pk-8 spoke under public comments about the recent removal of social workers throughout the county.
Under public comment, the Board’s policy is not to respond so no direct comment was made at that time, however Board member Jody Pistore took to social media prior to the meeting and made this statement on Facebook.
“Thank you for sharing and for your concern for the social workers and ultimately the community and children,” Pistore said in a post. “I feel the public needs to be informed on this issue. First, the members of the Board of Education first learned of this move last Tuesday night when we showed up to the meeting. We were not aware any of our social workers were going to be downsized. This was not our decision. We found out it was already done.”
Pistore further said the board is not responsible for day-to-day operations and said it often learns about issues when the public does.
“The Board of Education does NOT RUN the school system,” Pistore said in the post. “The board MAKES POLICY in keeping with state and federal law and the Superintendent and administrators run the system according to those policies. Having said that, it would make no financial or policy difference if the whole county showed up in support of the social workers. It’s a good gesture and makes for good camera moments for the press, but that’s about it.”
Pistore said the issue for the positions being eliminated comes down to funding.
“We could have children and adults speak passionately and emotionally for weeks, but that really changes none of the facts in this case,” Pistore said in the post. “Here are a few for your consideration. These social workers are paid by grants. Every grant has an expiration date and every person who is hired for a grant job knows the date the funds expire. We were a STATE controlled school system and came out of that control. In a state-controlled system, the county gets more grants as improvement funds. We had failing schools that were allotted special monies. Both of those pots of money are gone because our schools improved academically and continue to improve.”
Additionally, Pistore said another issue in relation to loss of funding has to do with the continuing decrease in enrollment across the county’s schools.
“Also, the school system loses kids every year and has been shrinking for many years,” Pistore said in the post. “Money leaves with every kid. For instance, Lincoln County lost 100 kids last year. That’s 1.4 million dollars we lost in funding last year alone. We are asking the administration to look for any health-related grants that can be found to KEEP all the social workers as much as possible, but simply put, the amount of funding to keep everyone has not been found yet. If the people who show up would bring three million dollars with them the problem would be solved. You might say, ‘That’s ridiculous,’ but that’s the type of budgetary situation the school system is in. All monies are given to the school system for designated reasons. We don’t have a penny designated for social workers now, BUT WE ARE GOING TO BE LOOKING for ways to employ as many as we can.”
Pistore said there is a hope to find funding to keep some of the positions.
“We never want to lose even one employee or child.” Pistore said. “You’re right on that. As far as standing up and fighting, I appreciate the sentiment, but it would take funding, so unless you have a few million dollars or can help get grants it’s a fight that is really not going to accomplish much. I hope we can find non-marked funding to replace federal dollars so we can keep as many as possible.”
In other business, the board recognized the Math Field Day winners that represented the county in March at the Regional Math Field Day held at Marshall University.
Fourth Grade winners were Shealynn Fraker (Harts), Braxton Maynard (Hamlin), Jacob Dobbs (Ranger) and Alternate Sophia Hubbs (Hamlin).
Fifth grade winners were Brody Harless (Midway), Coltyn Cantrell (West Hamlin), Michael Hatfield (West Hamlin) and Alternate Tanner Hughes (Midway).
Sixth grade winners were Kyler Blair (Harts), Hunter Campbell (Duval), Cylas Workman (Harts), and Alternate Easton Bender (Harts).
Seventh grade winners were Ethan Cooper (Duval), Jack Shull (Hamlin), Reed Roberts (Hamlin), and Alternate Kaylee Abbot (Duval).
Eighth grade winners were Zoey Hensley (Harts), Emma McClung (Duval), Isaac Thompson (Duval), and Alternate Anthony Wiley (Harts).
Ninth grade winners were Iris Gregorich, Crede Payne, Ava Watts and Alternate Jackson McGrady.
Tenth through twelfth winners were Maci Lunsford, Somya Slonaker, Haleigh Adkins, Korey Pritt, Katie Pauley, Brayden Starcher, Jodi Porter, Logan Glenn, Andrew Banks, Logan Wikoff and Alternate Kayla Sowards.
Seventh through ninth grade Division Team Winner went to Lincoln County with Third Place Team Award.
The following winners represented Lincoln County at the West Virginia State Math Field Day on April 22 at Shephard University: Coltyn Cantrell, Kyler Blair, Hunter Campbell and Ethan Cooper.
The following items on the agenda were presented and approved:
- JROTC Instructor Annual Certification of Pay and Data Form for Dallas Plumley and Robert Stickler
- Out of state trip for LCHS Softball to Notre Dame High School in Portsmouth, Ohio on Apr. 26, 2023
- Out of state trip for LCHS Track to South Point, Ohio on Apr. 18, 2023.
- Out of state trip for Hamlin PK8 8th grade to Pigeon Forge May 22-24, 2023, using approved charter bus
- MOU with 21st Century Learning Community Center 2023-2024 school year.
- Invoices totaling $635,915.11
- February 2023 Monthly Financial Statement
- Budget Supplements totaling -$1,115,048.72
- Budget Transfers totaling — $372,932.71
Board President David Bell then addressed Jerry Cremeans about the recent purchase of a Ventrac mower in the amount of $38,000.
The Board then went into executive session to discuss facility issues, student disiplinary action and employee discipline. No decision was available for these issues.