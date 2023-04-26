Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — In a brief statutory session on April 18, 2023, the Lincoln County Board of Education approved by a unanimous vote the tax levy order. That meeting was adjourned, and the regular session began immediately afterwards.

Several students and teachers from Harts Pk-8 spoke under public comments about the recent removal of social workers throughout the county.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you