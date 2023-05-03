HAMLIN — Parents, students and teachers spoke under public comment about the removal of social workers in the school systems throughout the county at the Lincoln County Board of Education meeting on April 25 before the final decision was made regarding their terminations.
“Board members are not involved in this process at all about who will be RIF, transferred or terminated,” said board president David Bell. “We are not in on that planning by law. This grant was given four years ago and it has ended. It would cost $750,000 a year to continue. This board supports what you do but is looking at a financial responsibility that if we grant to pay out of our local coffers, it will have a profound effect on next year. We know the duties you do are needed, but kids aren’t entirely abandoned. We have the same things in place that we had before you were hired four years ago. Even more we have councilors in schools, health nurses and more psychologists employed in this county. Every teacher is trained, smaller class loads and more principals per schools. Kids will not be abandoned. Will we do as good a job without you? I don’t think so. We will miss you.”
Brittany Porter, Principal of GVMS, spoke next about the policy of student recognition and how it would affect the children.
Bell asked for a motion to separate that item for further discussion on the agenda. The discussion was over what FERPA would allow and how it could be interpreted.
The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) is a federal law that affords parents the right to have access to their children’s education records, the right to seek to have the records amended and the right to have some control over the disclosure of personally identifiable information from the education records. When a student turns 18 years old, or enters a postsecondary institution at any age, the rights under FERPA transfer from the parents to the student (“eligible student”). These records include but are not limited to grades, transcripts, class lists, student course schedules, health records (at the K-12 level), student financial information (at the postsecondary level) and student discipline files.
The policy (Item E on the agenda), was approved with a 4-1 vote with Dana Snyder opposed, as follows:
“To ensure student privacy, the publication or posting of exam scores or rank order of students is prohibited. This prohibition includes iReady, State mandated exams, ACT or SAT scores and rankings. It does not preclude the traditional posting of Honor Graduates, Honor Rolls, Scholarships and Awards, or county academic competitions such as Spelling Bee and Math Field Day.”
The following items were also approved unanimously:
The financial invoices were approved totaling $563,115.31.