HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education hired a new principal for Lincoln County High School.
Polly Smith was promoted from the assistant principal position to become the principal of the county’s only high school.
When asked, Superintendent Jeff Kelley said Smith was the only applicant for the position. Despite that, board member Rodney Baker said he felt it was a good choice.
The administrative staffing issues at LCHS has led to another problem — the lack of baseball coaching staff.
The head coach of 11 years, Greg Lambert, announced his resignation earlier this summer. The resignation was approved by the Lincoln County Board of Education during the personnel portion of the June 29 meeting.
Lambert started with Lincoln County High School in the 2010 season and guided the Panthers to several successful campaigns.
Lambert served as the head coach at Guyan Valley High School for a 10-year stint from 1990-1999. Nearly all of the improvements made at the Lincoln County High School baseball field and surrounding facilities thus far had been made under the direction of coach Lambert.
Community member Ricky Taylor approached the board Nov. 16 to share concerns he and others have had since practices have not been able to start yet and a schedule for the team for the season cannot be made without a head coach.
Kelley told board members after the hiring of Smith in the personnel section of the meeting Nov. 16 that a recommendation for a new head coach should be forthcoming soon. He said they wanted to have a new principal in place before pursuing hiring coaching staff.
The board also approved Nov. 16 the creation and posting of an itinerant ALC position. Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield said this is because more students have been referred to the discipline program.
“We’ve had an uptick of ALC placements,” Brumfield said. “We’re at a point to where the current room is becoming over-crowded.”
Brumfield said the position will also provide support to in school suspension at the high school when the individual is not needed at ALC.
Baker said his hope was that the program would also help to remedy some of the discipline issues that have recently arisen at the high school.
“We clearly have had disciplinary issues at the high school,” Baker said. “I don’t know the period of time, but we’ve certainly had parents in complaining about the number of fights, etcetera, this year. If this is the way to get a better hold on discipline, then good. I hope it works.”
The Lincoln County Board of Education is scheduled to meet again at 6 p.m. December 7.