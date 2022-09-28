Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MADISON — Boone Memorial Health will host its annual health fair on Oct. 7.

The health fair will be at the Madison Civic Center located at 261 Washington Ave. in Madison from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Recommended for you