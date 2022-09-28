BMH will host health fair on Oct. 7 HD Media Phil Perry Author email Sep 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON — Boone Memorial Health will host its annual health fair on Oct. 7.The health fair will be at the Madison Civic Center located at 261 Washington Ave. in Madison from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.The fair will offer discounted blood work, flu shots, health education, federal black lung claim assistance, prizes, entertainment and food. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News WVU football: WVU rediscovered its run defense against Virginia Tech Herd offense stale in 16-7 loss to Troy LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Boone Memorial Health focusing on community health LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS BACK IN TIME Lincoln BOE hears update on athletic facility Clay comes full circle with new beauty shop location Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.