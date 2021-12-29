MADISON — Boone Memorial Hospital’s Brighter Futures Executive Director Brent J. Tomblin was inducted into “Marquis Who’s Who.” As in all “Marquis Who’s Who” biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
Tomblin has excelled as the executive director of the Boone Memorial Hospital’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment Program in Madison since 2019.
In this position, he provides extensive value as an experienced outpatient clinic administrator, manager and expert in substance use disorder, according to a news release.
Among his various responsibilities, Tomblin oversees a handful of providers, therapists and other staff members as well as financial and operational aspects of the program to ensure continued success. He also serves as the director of the Boone County Quick Response Team. This team is comprised of Peer Recovery Coaches, Law Enforcement and EMS. They are trained to respond to overdose victims within a 72-hour period to provide information on recovery options and referral to treatment.
Recognizing that West Virginia has seen a significant portion of its population leave the state due to an economic turndown, Tomblin hopes to establish significant change to reduce these trends. Doing his part by helping stabilize the mental health of residents, he is passionate about substance use crisis intervention and improving the health of West Virginia citizens. Furthermore, Tomblin aspires to acquire a leading role in the healthcare sector where he can better influence society as a whole, possibly in the capacity of chief executive officer for a local hospital or other healthcare facilities.