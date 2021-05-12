MADISON — Boone Memorial Hospital hosted a CORE Flag Raising Ceremony on May 3 to support organ donation.
Speakers included Terri Castle, RN/BMH Chief Nursing officer; Jessica Wheeler, Professional Service liaison & Donor Family Support coordinator for CORE (Center for Organ Recovery & Education); kidney recipient Mark Hale and liver donor Kristen Ferguson.
Ferguson is also an employee of Boone Memorial and works in the Business Office. Master of Ceremonies was Mark Linville, BMH chief Marketing & Communications officer.
The annual observance encourages organ donation awareness and commemorates organ donors and their families. Boone Memorial Hospital supports CORE and hosts a flag-raising ceremony annually to bring more awareness to national donate life initiatives.
“Here at Boone Memorial Hospital, our work offers hope for a second chance at life to those waiting for a life-saving or life-restoring transplant,” Chief Nursing Officer Castle said in a news release. “We help give comfort amidst tragedy to grieving donor families whose loved ones will live on through donation.”
Chief Executive Officer Virgil Underwood spoke about the urgent need for organ donors.
“We have all cultivated a greater understanding of donation and transplantation here in our own hospital and our own community,” he said. “Right now, close to 100,000 people are waiting for a life-saving transplant, including nearly 500 in West Virginia.”
Castle added, “I encourage each of you to become part of this life-saving initiative by registering as an organ, tissue and cornea donor; by becoming educated about living donation; and by championing the Donate Life cause.”