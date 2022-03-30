Boone Memorial Hospital CEO Virgil Underwood and West Virginia School of Medicine President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., sign a memorandum of understanding for the two institutions to continue a medical education partnership.
MADISON — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine joined Boone Memorial Hospital on March 15 at BMH’s main hospital campus to sign a memorandum of understanding to advance first-class medical education in West Virginia.
All WVSOM students complete at least eight weeks of rotations at a rural West Virginia site with an additional four weeks of required rural rotations in either a rural West Virginia site or other approved rural site outside of West Virginia. BMH serves as one of these sites. The memorandum serves as an agreement to continue the existing partnership between BMH and WVSOM by exploring joint clinical opportunities to further medical education and healthcare in West Virginia.
“I’m pleased to have this opportunity to strengthen our involvement with Boone Memorial Hospital,” WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., said in a news release. “We already have a great relationship with this excellent medical facility that helps to provide clinical rotations to students in WVSOM’s Statewide Campus system, and we’re looking at ways to further expand rotations at Boone Memorial. Both WVSOM and Boone Memorial strive to promote the highest-quality medical education, and by working together, we will be able to provide the best possible health care to West Virginians. This is a win-win for both institutions and for the state.”
Both parties will continue efforts to explore opportunities to enhance clinical rotations and additional ways in which WVSOM and BMH may collaborate to benefit both institutions, their students, and medical care throughout West Virginia.
“Boone Memorial Hospital is excited to continue its partnership with WVSOM,” BMH Chief Executive Officer Virgil Underwood said in the release. “This collaboration provides support to medical students and further benefits medical care and osteopathic medical education throughout the State of West Virginia. Our commitment to facilitating the education of medical students at BMH is unwavering, and our medical staff members are eager to continue dedicating their time, energy, and expertise to shaping the lives of our next generation of physicians.”
In addition to enhancing access to clinical rotations, WVSOM and BMH will share best practices and pursue projects to improve the quality of education and opportunities for WVSOM medical students.