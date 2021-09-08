ALL PHOTOS: On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners’ march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration.
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners’ march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners' march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners' march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners' march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners’ march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners' march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners' march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners' march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners' march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
ALL PHOTOS: On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners’ march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration.
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners’ march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners' march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners' march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners' march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners’ march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners' march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners' march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners' march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners' march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration
On Sept. 3, a retracing of the miners’ march to Blair Mountain kicked off in Marmet at 8 a.m. and traveled through Boone County. The event was organized by the United Mine Workers of America as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 celebration.