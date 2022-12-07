HAMLIN — Kimberly Blair is eagerly awaiting her swearing in as Lincoln County’s newest county commissioner.
Blair is set to be sworn in at the start of January, along with several other candidates who won seats in the November general election.
Blair, a Republican, defeated incumbent Charles Vance, a democrat, for a seat on the Lincoln County Commission.
Also to be sworn in are Brian Graley as clerk and Kristy Scraggs as county clerk. Jamie Linville was sworn in as assessor earlier this month.
Blair said she wanted to help make a difference in Lincoln County.
“I was never somebody who wanted to seek public office, but the opportunity arose and I wanted to make a difference,” she said.
Blair said she has several areas she wants to focus on once she is sworn in.
“One of the things I campaigned on was improving the functioning of the sheriff’s department. I have a passion for drug rehabilitation. I believe job training and education can be crucial for those folks,” she said.
Bringing reliable internet service to rural areas of Lincoln County is also a high priority for Blair, who has spent her career as an educator in Lincoln County Schools.
“Being in the school system, I know the importance of having access to reliable internet. I want to work with the other commissioners to make sure we improve that,” Blair said.
The County Commission, and the county in general, needs to do more to inform the public about government affairs, Blair said. That will be another priority for her once she takes office, she said.
“I really want to see us increase transparency from our office. Whether it’s a Facebook page or a county web page, people want to know what’s going on in the courthouse. They want to know what the clerk is doing, the assessor, the county commission,” Blair said.
Blair also has a passion for cleaning up the community.
“Before COVID, we did a community cleanup that was very successful. I would like to see us continue something like that. I have some ideas about how to do that by partnering with state and federal agencies, or maybe working with our schools,” she said.
Blair has been an educator for 16 years in Harts. She’s spent the last four years as principal of Harts PK-8. Before that, she was a teacher for years.
“This is my community and I love giving back to my community. I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I earned my way. I like to tell my story to my students and let them know you don’t have to come from a rich background,” Blair said.
Blair strives in her career to show students there are many opportunities out there.
“When I was in school, if you wanted a career, you became a teacher or a nurse. I want my kids to expand beyond that. I’m always honest with my beginnings. I grew up in a single-wide trailer in Ranger. My mom was a nursing assistant and my dad worked on the state road,” she said.
While Blair is a Republican and the party showed a unified effort in getting its candidates elected in Lincoln County, the goal is to work with everyone regardless of political affiliation, Blair said.
“I think that we all worked together. It was a team effort. I don’t think any of us could have won without all of us coming together. We want Lincoln County to be unified again and not just by political party. I was able to win with a lot of Democratic votes. I don’t want to represent only Republicans. I want to represent all of Lincoln County,” Blair said.
Blair added, “Our goal should be to just always be better. I believe the people I ran with feel the same way. We’re going to be able serve together and together put Lincoln County on the right track.”
Blair and her husband, Nick, have two children: Kyler, 11, and Kerrigan, 8. Both go to Harts.
“My son plays three sports: Basketball, football, and baseball. My daughter does competitive cheerleading and softball. I follow them and travel with them to all their sporting activities. Truly, my life revolves around following them around and I love it,” Blair concluded.