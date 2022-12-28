Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

swearing in

From left, Kimberly Blair, Brian Graley, and Kristy Scraggs were sworn in Dec. 22 as Lincoln County’s newest officeholders. Jamie Linville, right, was sworn in earlier this month.

 Submitted photo

Three new Lincoln County officeholders were sworn in Dec. 22 in a ceremony at the courthouse.

The ceremonies were conducted by Judge Jay M. Hoke.

