Three new Lincoln County officeholders were sworn in Dec. 22 in a ceremony at the courthouse.
The ceremonies were conducted by Judge Jay M. Hoke.
Kristy Scraggs was sworn in as county clerk, Brian Graley was sworn in as circuit clerk, and Kimberly Blair was sworn in as county commissioner. Jamie Linville was sworn in earlier this month as assessor.
All four won their seats in the November election.
Graley grew up in Sumerco and graduated from the former Duval High School. After that, he went into the United States Air Force, where he served for four years.
After that, he worked in the automobile industry. He’s worked as a salesman, sales manager, finance manager, and general manager for several businesses in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia.
“I’ve held just about every position on the sales side of the auto industry that you can hold,” he said.
Graley is a member of Yawkey Baptist Church. He and his wife, Karen, have five children and five grandchildren.
Scraggs was town clerk of Hamlin for five years. She defeated incumbent County Clerk Direl Baker to take over at the courthouse as county clerk.
Scraggs said she enjoyed her time as town clerk. The job would be impossible without the continued support of town residents, as well as the many businesses and organizations that operate in the area, she said.
Scraggs also is the owner of Miles of Smiles Kidz Care in Hamlin.
Blair has been an educator for 16 years in Harts. She’s spent the last four years as principal of Harts PK-8. Before that, she was a teacher for years.
Blair said she has several areas she wants to focus on as county commissioner.
“One of the things I campaigned on was improving the functioning of the sheriff’s department. I have a passion for drug rehabilitation. I believe job training and education can be crucial for those folks,” she said.
Bringing reliable internet service to rural areas of Lincoln County is also a high priority for Blair, who has spent her career as an educator in Lincoln County Schools.
“Being in the school system, I know the importance of having access to reliable internet. I want to work with the other commissioners to make sure we improve that,” Blair said.
The County Commission, and the county in general, needs to do more to inform the public about government affairs, Blair said. That will be another priority for her once she takes office, she said.
Linville was sworn in Nov. 22, before the rest of the Republicans who were elected. He is serving out the remainder of the unexpired term of Jereme Browning, who stepped down.