West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair this week released the 2023 committee chair assignments for the 86th Legislature.
Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, will continue in his role, as will Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, who recently announced that he would sponsor legislation to ban the social media app TikTok from state government-issued devices because of its Chinese ownership and the cybersecurity risk it poses.
Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, will continue as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Tarr recently was quoted in an interview as saying he and others will have a tax reform bill ready by the time the legislative session begins on Jan. 11.
Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, is vice chairman of the Finance Committee.
The Senate Judiciary Committee will again be chaired by Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan. Weld will be vice chairman.
Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, will continue as chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, with Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, as vice chairman.
Other committee appointments include:
Government Organization: Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, chairman; Sen. Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley, vice chairman.
Health and Human Resources: Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, chairman; Sen. Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, vice chairman.
Energy, Industry and Mining: Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, chairman; Sen. Ben Queen, R-Harrison, vice chairman.
Transportation and Infrastructure: Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, chairman; Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, vice chairman.
Military: Weld is chairman; Sen. Vince Deeds, R-Greenbrier, vice chairman.
Banking and Insurance: Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, chairman; Sen. Mike Oliverio, R-Monongalia, vice chairman.
Natural Resources/Agriculture: Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, chairman; Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, vice chairman.
Economic Development: Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, chairman; Sen. Patrick Martin, R-Lewis, vice chairman.
Alternate Education: Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, chairwoman; Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, vice chairman.
Outdoor Recreation: Maynard is chairman; Sen. Jay Taylor, R-Taylor, vice chairman.
Pensions: Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, chairman; Sen. Mark Hunt, R-Kanawha, vice chairman.
Workforce: Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, chairman; Sen. Glenn Jeffries, R-Putnam, vice chairman.
