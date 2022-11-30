BARBOURSVILLE — Black Friday shopping returned in force at the Huntington Mall.
“This is the most people I have seen in the last few years, and I should know; Mom and I have been doing a mom-daughter Black Friday shopping tradition for the past several years,” said 21-year-old Hannah Collins, of Elkview, West Virginia, who was at the mall with her mother, Lori Collins.
The mother-daughter duo made their plans following Thanksgiving dinner.
“The plan was to be up at 5 a.m. and out shopping by 6 a.m., after getting some Starbucks,” Hannah Collins said.
They hoped to complete at least 50% of their overall Christmas shopping on Black Friday.
“It gives us some special mom-and-daughter time, doing something we love, which is shopping for Christmas presents for others,” Lori Collins said. “It’s a family tradition now.”
With the mall’s parking lot at full capacity, Huntington’s Kevin Richards still ventured into the large crowds in each store.
“It took a little while to find a parking space, but I’m not much of an online shopper,” he said.
Richards says he enjoys shopping in-store, despite the large crowds and long lines.
“I like to touch, feel and see what I am buying before I buy it,” he said. “Plus, some of these in-store deals are as much as 70 percent off, and that works well with my budget.”
While Black Friday has evolved into a nearly month-long event, it offers deep discounts for shoppers — and intense pressure for retailers. It is believed by many that the term Black Friday derives from the concept that retail businesses operate at a financial loss, or are “in the red,” until the day after Thanksgiving, when massive sales finally allow them to turn a profit, or put them “in the black.”
Macy’s, Target, Kohl’s, Gap and Nordstrom reported slow sales in late October and early November. Target cut its holiday-quarter outlook and Kohl’s pulled its forecast, citing the slow sales. However, a record number of people — 166.3 million — are expected to shop over the long weekend, according to the National Retail Federation.
“I think most people think the pandemic is mostly over and they are ready to get back in the stores and the excitement of Black Friday holiday shopping,” said Brian Reed, general manager of JC Penney at the Huntington Mall.
Consumers spent a record $5.29 billion on Thanksgiving Day, per Adobe Analytics data, up 2.9% year over year. Shoppers were enticed by big discounts in categories like toys and electronics, according to the data.
“Our fine jewelry business is booming,” Reed said. “We have items with real diamonds for as low as $19.99. These are really unbelievable deals, along with our home department, clothing, toys and other various items, like guitars and musical instruments.”
Reed says there will also be after-Black Friday sales and deals.
“We will be having Black Friday specials the entire month of November,” Reed said. “The holiday sale theme will continue all the way to Christmas.”
Small Business Saturday shopping is Nov. 26, and Cyber Monday takes place following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Adobe expects Cyber Week, the five days from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, to generate $34.8 billion in online spending, up 2.8% year over year and to represent 16.3% share of the full November-through-December holiday season.
Cyber Monday will remain the season’s and year’s biggest online shopping day at $11.2 billion, up 5.1% year over year, according to Adobe. Black Friday was expected to bring in $9 billion by day’s end, up just 1% year over year, Adobe’s forecast predicted.
