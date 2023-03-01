Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia State Capitol is pictured.

 File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates has approved a bill that would allow indoor smoking areas at certain resort areas and gaming facilities at existing historic resort hotels like The Greenbrier.

The House advanced House Bill 3341 to the Senate in a closer vote than usual in the Republican supermajority chamber Saturday over the opposition of delegates who feared it could lead to adverse health impacts like those that affected them or their families.

