After a long and storied career, and with a host of longtime and friends made along the way, Kathy Cummings is retiring from her position as a librarian at the Alum Creek Library.
Well, sort of.
Even retirement cannot tear Cummings away from her beloved stacks, so she has elected reduced her hours to a minimum, which will still come as a shock to the library patrons who have come to know her through the years.
Books have always been a comfort, Cummings said.
“I had worked work-study part-time at Concord College’s library while at school there. I have always been a voracious reader,” she said.
She carried her love of books and learning into her work and inspires everyone who visits her library to embrace that same passion, according to her co-workers.
The Alum Creek Lions Club established their library in the mid 1980s. Cummings started working there in 1986.
“I trained at the Hamlin Library about a month, came to Alum Creek the Monday after Thanksgiving and, apart from maternity leave and a brief job working in financial services, have been here ever since — 35 and a half years full-time,” she said.
At the beginning of her career, Cummings soon realized that this was no ordinary library system. Lincoln County Libraries strive to make their locations comfortable for adults and children alike, she said. That means there are no strict rules, even for being quiet in the library. They expect both staff and visitors to simply be respectful of others.
It is the goal of the library to build community experiences and relationships, to be the link that brings the community together, Cummings said. These relationships, no matter where they start, have a strength that is not soon forgotten, she said.
For Cummings, her relationship with the library began in a lively and nurturing work environment.
“The staff and trustee board of Lincoln County Libraries have been fantastic to help guide me over the years. I had the great honor for 17 years to work with my wonderful friend Betty Dunlap, who passed away in March 2022. She was a tremendous help and support and I’m so fortunate that I got to know her,” Cummings said.
Through all her dedication to and experiences with the library, Cummings embodied the pride of Lincoln County Libraries community outreach. This is what makes her so valuable a librarian, so enjoyable a person, and so satisfied with her work, Lincoln County Libraries Director Melissa Brown said.
“Through her dedication to and experiences with the library, Cummings embodied the spirit of Lincoln County Libraries community outreach. She’s an invaluable librarian; one can clearly see loves her job and the people she serves,” Brown said.
The relationships Cummings built throughout the years remain close to her today.
“The teachers and students at Midway School and the relationship I have had with them over the years has probably been the biggest success of my time here,” Cummings said.
It is people and our interactions with them that shape our lives and, as Cummings would say, “the people of the area are what has made this job so rewarding.”
As a librarian, Cummings’ job was not just to shelve books. She has worked to share her love of reading and learning with the community, to pass along knowledge, imagination, and creativity.
“Seeing children get excited about books and reading and helping provide curriculum support with materials has been extremely gratifying to me. When someone says I read a story aloud to them when they were in kindergarten, or when they bring their kids so they can learn to enjoy books and the Library, it makes my day,” Cummings said.
Cummings’ sense of satisfaction has never dulled. From shooting rockets at summer storytimes, to teaching computer and job skills, to helping a woman learn to read so that she could help her kids with their homework, Cummings has played her role to perfection. Though the library will miss her, she is not finished just yet.
Her semi-retirement still brings her to the Alum Creek Library on Thursdays and Fridays. The rest of her time will be spent spoiling her grandkids!
So from all of us at the Library, we wish you the happiest of days in your semi-retirement.