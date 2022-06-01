HAMLIN — As a longtime educator and lifelong resident of Lincoln County, David Bell is looking forward to joining the Lincoln County Board of Education on July 1.
Bell, Jody Pistore, Sheila “Butchie” Burns, and Jeremy Wilson all won seats on the board in the May 10 election. They will join sitting board member Dana Snyder.
Bell was raised in Lincoln County near Ranger on Route 37. He graduated from Guyan Valley High School and went to Marshall University, where he was in the ROTC program.
“I was commissioned into the Army and, a week after I graduated, I was reporting to active duty in the Army National Guard as a helicopter pilot, for the most part,” Bell said.
After serving, Bell began working for the school system and became principal at Guyan Valley. He was also principal at Duval. After retiring from the school system, Bell began training teachers on the use of technology in the classroom. He also served as the state director of a company that records textbooks for individuals with visual impairment and dyslexia.
“That job ran its course, and I’ve been a homebody for the last 8 or 10 years. I decided I wanted to run for the board. I was concerned about the level of education that was being delivered in the county. I got into it reluctantly. There were several people urging me to do it,” Bell said.
“I’m all about academics. Even though I was in high schools during my career, I know that the best place to be for education is in those early grades. Kindergarten through third grade is the most fundamental area for education to take place,” Bell said.
Bell said it’s important for students to have as many opportunities as possible when it comes to future choices. This means advocating vocational education as well as college preparation, he said.
“We send 20 percent of our students to college. That leaves 80 percent that aren’t skilled in something unless we provide them with vocational training. And, oddly enough, that’s where people are making money nowadays,” Bell said
Bell said he’s looking forward to working with Superintendent Jeffrey Kelley and the other administrators at the central offices, as well as the teachers and service personnel across the county.
“I met Mr. Kelley for the first time the other day. We met for an hour and had a good conversation. I was pleased that he and I are on the same page about giving our students a good education,” Bell said.
Bell is critical of the West Virginia Department of Education’s State of Emergency declaration for Lincoln County.
“I have not been a big supporter of the state running things. The state has had control of Lincoln County, in one way or another, for the better part of 20 years, and I can’t say I see a lot of improvement. In fact, we’re worse off than we were in some areas,” Bell said.
Lincoln County Schools received more than $20 million in funding from the West Virginia School Building Authority for the construction of a new school at Duval. The project will consolidate Midway and Duval PK-8, Bell said, which could result in parents transferring their children to Kanawha County Schools.
“I’m really concerned about the Duval/Midway situation. It’s got long-term implications. I’m afraid if we take the school out of the Midway community, we will lose those students to Kanawha County. Are you telling me those parents go west to take their kids to school and then back east over their own tracks to get to their jobs in Kanawha County? I see it as easier to drop your kids off in Kanawha County on the way to work,” Bell said.
The potential loss of state funding due to decreased enrollment is a significant concern, Bell said. Perhaps more importantly, it would represent a loss of a sense of community, he said.
“You lose enrollment for funding, but you lose a community who will have no interest in Lincoln County Schools. We saw the same thing in the Harts community when we lost a school there. There was a school bond on the ballot, and the Harts community overwhelmingly voted it down. Why would they pay taxes in Lincoln County when their kids are going to Logan County schools?” Bell said.
The new school is planned to be built on the site of the current one, Bell said.
“My first instinct is the school does not need to be built where the current board has put it. It needs to be moved. I don’t know the ins and outs of why that site was selected. It just seems to me like, if it’s possible to take another look, we should look at the location,” Bell said.
Bell also wants to increase pay for service personnel in Lincoln County.
“Our service personnel — our cooks, bus drivers, custodians — are all basically barely making a living wage right now. We have to work with our elected officials in the Legislature to make sure those wages are brought up. School employees just got close to a 6% raise. For a teacher that’s $2,400, but for a service personnel worker that’s about $1,200. These percentage wages we give from the Legislature every couple of years aren’t allowing the service personnel to keep up. They’re falling behind,” Bell said.
Bell said he’s eager to get started on these and other issues. He plans to donate his salary as a board member back to the school system and he will only serve one term.
“If I can’t make an improvement in four years, then somebody else needs to do it. I have no ulterior motive to improve the school system to be as good as we can be,” Bell said.