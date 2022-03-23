HAMLIN — The Lincoln County High School baseball team recently unveiled plans for a multi-sport practice facility at the school.
Coach Casey Campbell said he and his team have been working to raise funds for a 60-by-100-foot facility.
“There’s lots of studies now that show that whack-a-mole style see and react kind of stuff is really helpful in sports,” Campbell said. “So what this reaction training is is a wall or set of sensors that light up and you just kind of react to it. Electronic speed timers for running get those measurables.”
Campbell said his players have been utilizing virtual reality technology in batting practice due to space constraints. He said it has proved useful in practice thus far, and is cost-effective.
Campbell said the facility will implement technology and other advances to allow for new approaches for local teams. He said after the challenges students have faced in the last few years, they deserve something new and exciting.
“This is an exciting time for our guys,” Campbell said. “We’re embracing the new challenges and changes that we’ve had due to COVID and the displacement of the students. We’ve had hurdles to overcome, but they’re taking that full-steam and moving with it. I’m really proud of them.”
The coach added that along with his team’s fundraising efforts — which included a recent haul of $14,000 from a bingo benefit — the football team has committed $10,000 to the project.
Campbell also said he anticipated funding from the Lincoln County Commission. This funding of $10,000 from the American Rescue Plan funds was approved during the commission meeting Thursday.
Campbell said until pieces are put out for an official bid he did not have an exact cost estimate for the project, but was looking at something similar to the facility recently built by the girls’ softball team.
Board president Steve Priestley asked Campbell to work closely with the financial department to ensure proper steps are taken through the bid process.
Campbell said they are also still scoping an area for the facility on the schools’ grounds. He said they are seeking a large enough area that is outside of the flood plain. Currently, the two areas they have in mind are near where the softball building is between the two fields and near the uncompleted football stadium at the school.
Member Rodney Baker also mentioned recently passed measured to solicit funding opportunities for the football stadium. Along with funds for the consolidated school at Duval, the board also recently passed a measure to allow financing options to be sought to complete a football field for Lincoln County High School.
Baker asked Campbell about a time frame for completing the multi-sport project, and said giving some time to see what is happening with the football field may be a good thing for the team.
Campbell said ideally, he’d like to see the facility constructed by the end of 2022 so that plenty of time can be given to explore all avenues.
Baker also told Campbell to approach the board if during the project the team needs more funds for completion.
Priestley asked Campbell to come before the board with regular updates regarding project progress.