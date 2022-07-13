HAMLIN — Angel Barclay has been appointed interim assessor by the Lincoln County Commission.
Barclay replaces Jerome Browning, who resigned June 9. The day before, authorities escorted him from the courthouse after his employees complained he was drunk at work and walked out, refusing to work for him, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Commission’s main goal with filling the vacancy to the office of the assessor was to find consistency, continuity, and overall quality of service to the citizens of Lincoln County. Angel Barclay’s years of experience, knowledge of the day-to-day operations, and overall professional demeanor make her a perfect fit to meet those expectations,” Commissioner Josh Stowers said.
Barclay was sworn in by County Clerk Direl Baker during a 6:30 p.m. commission meeting Thursday in the upstairs courtroom at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Barclay has worked in the assessor’s office for 17 years. She grew up in Griffithsville and now lives in Hamlin.
Two years ago, she received 500 votes as a write-in candidate for assessor, and plans to run for the office in November.
Barclay enjoys working with the six other employees of the assessor’s office.
“We have a great staff. Everyone here is loyal and dedicated to this office and this county. We all work hard to provide a good service,” Barclay said.
One of Barclay’s first responsibilities will be to hire someone to fill the vacancy in her former post.
Additionally, the commission approved plans for the Lincoln County Health Department to construct an office trailer to serve as its new headquarters.
The commission previously approved up to $725,000 for a new headquarters, with the money coming from the American Rescue Plan of 2021.
The Lincoln County Board of Health looked at several options, including moving to a new location, health department executive director Sam Suiter said.
Once it was decided to raze the old office and build a new one, there were further complications finding the right type of structure. A previous plan to convert a modular residential home into a commercial structure did not work out, Suiter said.
WillScot Mobile Mini was the lowest bidder at $427,000. Even with the cost of demolition, the project will likely come in well under budget, he said.
The new building will be 3,000 square-feet, the same as the current office, but will be a more efficient use of space, Suiter said.
“It fits exactly on the footprint of our current office,” he said.
Also discussed in the meeting, the commission is seeking a live-in caretaker at Camp Lakeview.
The person would be responsible for mowing and general maintenance of the property, as well as some money collection, in exchange for living rent-free in a house on the property.
Additionally, the commission approved 100 hours of overtime for the sheriff’s department due to a uptick in the number of mental hygiene petitions deputies are serving.