BRANCHLAND — A Barboursville man was arrested recently on charges of fleeing from police and possession of drugs.
Denver Ray Adkins Jr., 40, of Barboursville, was arrested on a felony charge of fleeing with reckless indifference, as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, and driving on a suspended or revoked license, according to court records. Bond was set at $25,000, according to the criminal complaint.
The charges are based on a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Trooper T.A. Chaffin of the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin. The complaint was signed by Magistrate Sophia Tully.
Shortly after 6 p.m. on April 25, Chaffin and Senior Trooper R.A. Evick saw a silver Subaru sedan without a motor vehicle inspection sticker on Ten Mile Ridge in Branchland. The officers turned around and got behind the vehicle, which accelerated to a high rate of speed and began swerving across the roadway, according to the complaint.
The officers activated their vehicle’s lights and sirens but the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, according to the complaint. The officers closed the distance to the vehicle and it began to slow down before eventually pulling over to the side of the road, the complaint states.
Officers made contact with the driver and ordered him to exit the vehicle, according to the complaint. While the driver was exiting, the officers saw him drop a small plastic baggie and cover it with his foot, the complaint states. The baggie contained one gram of suspected methamphetamine, according to the complaint.