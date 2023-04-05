1998
The March 25th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Sheriff receives donation from Boone County sheriff; Hatfield-McCoy gets $6 million toward opening trail by 2000; Former Lincoln County Marine recruiter rides the wind to help others; Hamlin fire truck rolls into burning home; Three county students honored by Governor; FIVE GENERATIONS: Johnson Family;
Anniversary:
50th — Rose Marie Black Elkins and Charles Everett Elkins.
Birth:
Oral John Frye.
In Loving Memory:
Lenora Grass Jeffers 6-11-1913 / 3-25-1987.
Beverly Brumfield 1-13-1976 / 3-22-1993.
Obituaries:
Darnell Alden Adkins, Palermo.
John W. Fowler. 74, Chapmanville.
Arizona Marie Woodrum, 55, Sumerco.
Dora Lee Neace Wiley, 82, Ranger.
Bertha May Kilgore Esque, 89, Culloden.
Betty Lou Bird, 70, Sod.
George Manor Jeffery, 80, Huntington.
Raymond Ray Manns, 52, West Hamlin.
Alice R. Lively, 74, New Port Richey, Florida.
Charles Edward Legg, Sr., 79, Summersville.
Dewey Smith, 84, Sumerco.
Marvine Virginia Wade, 81, Hurricane.
Jackson J. Callahan, 69, Denver, Colorado & Seth, West Virginia.
Argie L. Crum, 62, Salt Rock.
Alberta Faye Ashworth Stratton, 57, Hamlin.
Raymond Clay, 80, Crites.
Sports:
The 1997-98 Girls Varsity Basketball All-County Team Co-Captains, Amanda Skaggs and Ginny Boggess lead First Team of Amanda Skaggs, Duval — Ginny Boggess, Hamlin — Brandy Moore, Harts — Missy Cook, Guyan Valley — Candace Adkins, Hamlin — Cindy McGuire, Duval — 2nd team: Danielle Salmons, Hamlin — Mimi Toney, Harts — Mandy Kovach, Harts — Tiffany Morris, Duval — Joni Gosnay, Guyan Valley — Maryann Dalton, Harts.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.
