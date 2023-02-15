The Feb. 11 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Only two file against three board incumbents, i.e., Fred Curry, Bill Workman, Dick Adkins; Circuit Clerk, County Clerk, County Commissioner face no opposition; Charles H. Damron files for house; Kirby Stickler reports as area’s top cop; Winter blasts wreak havoc as cars sliding off road were common as two winter storms pounded Lincoln County last week; Hamlin High School has received full accreditation from the state; Wendy Smith regains custody of two sons; Bill allows county boards to define dangerous students; Odor of natural gas from the Columbia Gas compressor station irritates Hubball reader; Harts High School students visit Governor Underwood; Some people believe only those born on Halloween are able to see ghosts; The word “algebra” comes from the Arabic al gebr, meaning “the equalization.”; King Arthur’s dog, legend says, was named Cavall; Thursy Baker’s Gardening & Yardening Lincoln County “Spring is Coming”; The first commercial valentines were made in the early 1800s.
BIRTHDAYS
OBITUARIES
SPORTS
Win marks 13 in a row for Bobcats ; Miller adds 17 points for 13-1 Bobcats win; #8 Hamlin Bobcats defeat #4 Vinson Tigers; Both Duval Yellowjackets varsity squads defeat Guyan Valley Wildcats; #10 Hamlin Lady Bobcats whip Ceredo-Kenova Wonders, setting new school scoring mark; Severe Winter snow storms slow season, teams scramble to make up games.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.