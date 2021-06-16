2005
THE JUNE 15 EDITION OF THE LINCOLN JOURNAL REPORTED:
The Plumley Cemetery on Big Laurel Creek, Upper Mud River makeover earns praise. The Cemetery is the final resting place for many Plumley, Tabor and Adkins families. The credit goes to Wilford Plumley and Harold Adkins for this makeover; Fulks reportedly ready to plead guilty; Animal cruelty alleged in McCorkle; Campaigning gets rolling for upcoming special election; Consolidation plans could be clearer after this week; Trip to Amish country enjoyed by all; DHHR cuts could hurt medical transportation.
YOUTH NEWS:
WV Young Writers:
Grade level 1-2, 1st place Dakota Smith “The Cub”, Griffithsville Elementary — Teacher: Tammy Bartram.
Grade level 3-4, 2nd place, Cody Schmidt “The Saddest Moment of My Life”, Griffithsville Elementary. Teacher: Wendy Stepp.
Kids of the Week:
Meet: Hannah Nelson, Hamlin student. Logan Tyler Yeager, Hamlin student.
David Watts, Griffithsville student.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles editor