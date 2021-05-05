2005: The May 4th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Grand Jury hands down four indictments: Committee coming up with alternate consolidation plans; 19-year-old shot in West Halin; Crew makes Alum Creek Shine; Garretts Bend Community Center in trouble?; Crash inspires movement for stoplight on Corridor G; Dilapidated building enforcement agency now taking complaints; FSA reminds farmers of upcoming deadlines; Hamlin students place first in ECYBERMISSION competition; Coyote numbers on the rise in West Virginia, particularly in the southern part of the state; Career Center students do well in state competition; Judicial salaries up for increases; Griffithsville Post Office offers appreciation day in the form of refreshments in our lobby; Gardening & Yardening’s Thursy Baker spotlighted “Tree peonies are special”.
YOUTH NEWS:
Kid of the Week: Katelyn Elizabeth Dunlap.
Duval High School Spotlight: Justin Dunl
West Virginia Young Writers: Jessica Elkins.
Hamlin Elementary Jump Rope for the Heart.
OBITUARIES PUBLISHED:
Ruby Pearl Bias, 82; Enoch Dennis Bragg, 94, Alum Creek; Roger Lee Ferguson, 51, Branchland; Bobby J. Davis, 63, Lumberton, NC; Shelba Jean “Sis” Davis, 68, Branchland; Rus D. Holton, 55, Hamlin; Charlotte M. Browning Lucas Jenkins, 64, Chesapeake, OH; Cute Johnson, 82, West Hamlin; Connie M. Todd LMaster Lively, 80, Hamlin Glen Smith, 82, Ranger; Boyd Cecil Walls, 78, Alkol; Donald M. Jarrell, 76, Charleston; Theresa Onella Tackett, 79, Lake; Jeffrey Alan Thornburg, 42, Huntington; Gay Marlene Bradshaw, 63, Crown City, OH; Edward L. Breedlove, 64, Charleston; Roy L. Goins, 84, S. Charleston; Elwood Loftis, 85, Van; Beverly Delane Lucas, 50, Huntington; Billy Lee Woodrum, 64, Danville; Dorothy Lou Seay, 60, Huntington.
COURTHOUSE RECORDS:
Two Civil Cases; Four Grand Jury Indictments April 2005; Two felonies; 18 misdemeanors; Two rights of way; 10 bankruptcies; Six marriage applications; Three magistrate trials; One weapons permit.