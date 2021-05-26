Back In Time
2005
THE MAY 25 EDITION OF THE LINCOLN JOURNAL REPORTED:
Branchland man dies in 4-wheel accident; Brittany Chambers new Miss Lincoln County; Lady Bobcats head to Class A State Softball Tournament; New Harts High?; Rahall Grant helps Lincoln toward second industrial park; Finding quality teachers is difficult; Harts teen, Robert Maynard, honored for History and Government US Achievement; Lee Arnold’s column “Lair of the Poison Pen” headed ‘It never hurts to plan ahead’; Harts High School Prom 2005, Brad Frye & Amber Thompson — Ricky Thomas & Lindsay Manns — Elizabeth Norman & Joe Browning — Tiffany Toney — two couples tied for King & Queen — Rhett Wiley & Bobbi Jo Kirk and James Maynard and Tabaitha Vance; Duval High School Prom 2005, King Chris Miller and Queen Megan Gillenwater; Pig roast, sing set at Whispering Pines; Duval, Guyan Valley, Hamlin & Harts graduating classes of 2005;
OBITUARIES PUBLISHED:
“In Memory of Robert L. Bias, Jr. 5-24-53 — 2-13-05”; Ray Campbell, 48, Branchland; Cletis Clark, 72, Branchland; Bessie Bailey Donahue, 71, Huntington; Mary Mobley Elkins, 52, Yawkey; French Hatfield, 65, Culloden; Seedith, 95, Branchland; Rose Nease Cyrus, 75, Prichard; Nelda Moore Giles, 74, Winfield; Lillie Ann Hartwell, 54, S. Charleston; Dana Kincaid Sr. 62, St. Albans.
COURTHOUSE RECORDS:
Five Magistrate cases; Two felony cases; Seven bankruptcy cases; 22 misdemeanor cases.