1998
The March 4th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
School News…March, 1998: Midway addition to open this month … Woodville case to be dismissed in Kanawha… Board expected to join effort to appoint commissioner; Proposal would give legislature control of judicial budget; Hamlin NAFCO member says mental health care could be much cheaper; Special Olympics basketball tourney winds down at Hamlin; Farmers against hunters… lobbyists against sportsmen… Herd population could be cut by one third, if deer bill passes; Governor Cecil H. Underwood signs handicapped parking enforcement bill; Thursy Baker’s column this week covered Landscaping without deer damage; Harts Community Development, Inc. presents a Homebuyer Education Workshop; LCOC’s Alice J. Tomblin Exec, Dir, announces Employee of Month: Debra Fulks; Modern WV deer hunter; Rural Health Education Awards announced; Facts about common cancers in men; Pretty Baby Contest won by Nathan Ray Dailey; Rahall blasts FAA over dangerous situation at Tri-State Airport.
Trudy’s recipe of the week
Soothe your soul with Dumplings
What is the first food that comes to mind when you hear the words “cozy”, “soothing” and “comforting”? If you’re from the South, then it’s probably a bowl of steaming hot chicken and dumplings. Stream-lined for today’s cook, this old-fashioned favorite still serves as a great prescription for warming up a winter chill and calming down a busy day.
“We southerners know that dumplings — cooked with chicken or any other kind of stew — have mood-restoring properties that make you feel at home, safe and happy.”
In fact, dumplings are really just a form of biscuits that are cooked in a pot instead of the oven. Like biscuits, there are two styles of dumplings — rolled and dropped. For rolled dumplings, the dough is rolled out to about 1/8 inch and cut into strips or squares that are gently lowered into a simmering stew. Even easier to prepare, drop dumplings are made with a softer biscuit dough that’s simply dropped by spoonfuls into the pot.
Chicken and dumplings don’t have to be a distant memory of dinner at grandma’s or a daunting all-day project in the kitchen. Chicken Stew with Classic Dumpings, a re-invented version of the old favorite, boasts all the requisite ingredients, but is quick enough to make after work. The stew takes advantage of canned chicken broth and cooked chicken paired with the traditional trio of carrots, onion and celery. The dumplings, made in minutes with self-rising flour and chicken broth, are simply dropped into the bubbling broth and are ready in 10-15 minutes.
Of course, chicken isn’t the dumpling’s only companion. Tomato Vegetable Stew with Cheddar Cheese Dumplings is a jazzed-up way to enjoy Dumplings without compromising their soothing effects. Tomatoes, chicken broth, green beans and sauteed celery and onions unite to form a flavorful broth that thickens nicely as the cheesy drop dumplings simmer.
White beans are another classic cold weather antidote. Just image their restorative powers in Smoky White Bean Stew paired with Corn Meal Dumplings. The dumplings are made with self-rising flour combined with just enough self-rising corn meal mix to give them great corn flavor and tender texture. They’re bathed in a hearty stew of white beans, chicken broth, cabbage and meaty chunks of smoked sausage.
Recipes continued in 3-15-23 issue.
Birth
Tess McKenzie Harmon.
Birthdays
n 3rd — Jacqulyn Paige Baker.
n 19th — Brent Alan.
Obituaries
n Lindsey Maynard Jr., 58, East Bank.
n Cecil Dunlap, 70, Sumerco.
n Fannie Williamson, 85, West Hamlin.
n Dennis R. Waldron, 83, Sod.
n Fannie Francis Brumfield, 71, Branchland.
n Annie B. Farley, 64, Harts.
n Roy Pauley, 66, Yawkey.
n Everett S. Gartin, 76, Floral City, Florida.
n Blanche Thompson, 85, Harts.
n Hassell C. Huffman, 91, Alkol.
n Thomas Adkins, 52, Ranger.
n George John Thomas, 69, Ohio.
n Floyd S. Meadows, 70, West Hamlin.
n Truman Everett Swann, 74, West Hamlin.
n Hurxel Edward Woodall, 88, Hamlin.
Sports
Ginny Boggess tops 1,000 point career mark for #17 Hamlin Lady Bobcats; Hamlin Lady Bobcats claim Region VIII, Section I Title; arts Lady Lions press to Region VII, Section I Championship win; #11 ranked Lady Lions earn first back-to-back sectional championships in school history; Guyan Valley Wildcats tame Chapmanville Tigers to claim Boone/Lincoln Conference; “America’s 100 Best College Buys” names MU; Hunters Education Class will be offered at Hamlin Town Hall.