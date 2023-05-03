1998
The April 29th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Transpark meeting in Hamlin on Thursday; State gets crime-fighting grants; Jackson gets $109,000. For BoE; Jackson eyes protecting community colleges; County Democrats hold large rally in McCorkle, pictured is Charles McCann and Buster Stowers; Rahall agrees to debate MacCallum; Commission aims to clean-up the roadside dumps problem; New River Valley Children’s Center in Hamlin opens; The “Word” A prophecy fulfilled — You will all fall away because of Me this night, for it is written. Strike the shepherd that the sheep may be scattered Zechariah 13:7; We should not let history repeat itself in Transpark issue; Byrd’s Eye View — Underage drinking is a troublesome concern; Coalfield jobs, environmental justice and trust campaign; Teach Children respect, not rage by Kimberlee K. Kovach, Chair of ABA Sec. of Dispute Resolutions; The hottest of all spices is believed to be habanero, belonging to the genus capsicum — a single gram will produce detectable “heat” in 440# of bland sauce; Family Medicine Granddaughter’s sweaty feet may be just nerves; West Virginia first state for long-term care public education campaign; Amy McCloud and Kali Adkins pose for a picture with Smarty Mouse at Harts Headstart; During flood season, remember to get regular Tetanus Boosters; The voice of Hamlin high school — Mrs. Nelson takes a student on an internet journey — Our most famous graduate, Charles E. Yeager 1941 — Ginny Boggess in fashion — Kandy Basham and friend enjoy each other’s company — Chris prepares for baseball practice — Another Hamlin student at the fashion show — Rebekah plays Dixieland in the All-County Band — Sarah enjoys a quiet day and the 1997-1998 Hamlin High School Journalism Club pictured; The first American warship, the 30-long-ton blessing of the Bay was built in Massachusetts in 1632 and it was used to fight pirates; Brianna and Tiffany share Little Miss Lincoln County Title; Notice of public meeting on proposed Western West Virginia Regional Airport; During the Civil War, a person earning between $600. and $10,000. a year paid tax at the rate of 3%; Young Writers: Heather Adkins, Guyan Valley Jr. High, 7-8th grade, 2nd place.
Trudy’s recipe of the week:
Chili Bean and Cornbread Bake
1 c. chopped onion
1 c. chopped green pepper
2 T. vegetable oil
2 / 3 c. milk
6 oz. Pkg. Martha White Butermilk or Cotton Pickin’ Cornbread Mix
2 16-oz chili beans, drained
14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes
1 egg
1 c. shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
Sour cream, black olives, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, green onion slices & salsa (optional)
Heat oven to 400 deg. F. in 12-in. cast-iron skillet, cook onions and green pepper in oil just until soft.
Add beans and tomatoes. Cook over med.
Heat until bubbly, stirring occasionally.
Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes. In small bowl, beat egg, add milk, cornbread mix and cheese; stir until well blended.
Spoon cornbread batter around edges of filling in skillet.
Bake 20-25 min. or until lightly browned.
Serve with your choice of toppings.
Variations: add 1# ground beef browned and drained; or 2 c. cooked, shredded chicken or pork to bean mixture.
Birth:
Taylor Paige Adkins.
Birthday:
13th — Jessica from Ma Maw Hinkle.
In Memory:
Trina L. Morrison 8-5-1955 — 5-3-1997.
In the Service:
US Army Reserve Pvt. Robin J. Perry in training at Ft. Jackson, Columbia, SC.
USMC Pvt. Steven D. Hager, graduated from Basic Combat Engineering Course, Camp Lejeune, NC.
Obituaries:
Kenneth Lyle Adkins, 56, Barboursville.
Sharon Kay Dunlap, 49, Yawkey.
Anita Jean Yeager, 62, Branchland.
Charley Dingess, 73, Chapmanville.
Ernestine Reynolds Smith, 76, Baltimore, Maryland.
Darrell Clay, 58, Morrisvale.
Harvey Elswick, 52, Camp Creek.
James A. Hart, 61, Frametown.
Charles O. Reynolds, 79, Greenbackville, Virginia.
Hester V. Clagg, 91, Hurricane, Milton.
Mason E. Neal, Jr., 57, Salt Rock.
Norman G. Garten, 72, Midway.
Charles Blaine Tooley, 63, Gallipolis Ferry.
Sports:
Hamlin Bobcats shoot Bisons down, 4 to 1; Frog season opening soon.