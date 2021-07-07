2005
The July 6th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Burns family members addresses killer in courtroom; Agent who was target of misconduct investigation in 1995 is back in Lincoln County; Sheriff hoping to get office back on track; Group plans meeting with Manchin; Materials removed from delegate’s Logan business; Tragedy struck Lincoln Co. in 1995 when Duval’s Craig McCallister drowned in Coal River; Duane Estep back to winning ways in second year at Gallipolis;
Births
Ethan Cole Vance; Jeremiah Clint Shelton.
Obituaries published
Jonathan Allen Bartram, 23, Alum Creek; Glen Ray Spurlock, 53, Salt Rock; Joe Browning, 63, Harts; Dolores L. McClure, 91, Alkol; Delmar Ray Adkins, 51, Hurricane; Sharon Burgess, 56, Jeffrey; David Alan Bailey, 45, Barboursville; Rilda Ima McCoy, 95, Huntington; John R. Scraggs, 61, Creola, OH; Jewell Thompson, 64, Springfield, TN.
Courthouse records
23 land transfers.