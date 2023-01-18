The Jan. 21 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
“Now it’s our turn” says Hatfield-McCoy Trail coalition; Triplett and Blair-Adams enter race for legislature; Alum Creek VFD seeks board members; Governor Cecil H. Underwood announces new maps; Senator Lloyd Jackson enters race for re-election; Alum Creek teen, Kerri Holstein, killed in wreck; Sheriff’s new Kidprint program aims to protect county children; Global Warming Treaty should not be approved; Thursy Baker’s Gardening & Yardening Lincoln County column covered Outside Flowers All Year.
Trudy’s recipe of the week:
Winter, when the weather is cold and you don’t mind the oven being on and heating up the kitchen, is a good time to have a delicious, filling casserole for dinner. Vegetables that are baked have a sweet, more intense flavor than cooked any other way.
Carrots in a Casserole
n 2# carrots
n 2 TBLS
n 2 TBLS all-purpose flour
n 1/2 ts. Dry mustard
n 1/2 ts. Salt
n 1/2 ts. Pepper
n 1/2 ts. Paprika
n 2 cups milk
n 1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
n 1/4 canned French fried onions
Peel carrots and slice crosswise, on the bias. Cook, covered in boiling salted water until barely tender. Drain well, set aside.
In a small saucepan, melt butter, blend in flour, mustard and seasonings. Add milk, all at once, and cook, stirring until thickened and bubbly. Stir in cheese.
Combine cooked carrots and sauce. Spoon into a 1-1/2 quart casserole and bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Uncover, sprinkle onions over top, return to oven, uncovered five minutes more. Makes eight servings.
Birth:
Steven Thomas Pesimer.
Birthdays:
1st — Emily Paige Cummings.
57th — Juanita Faye Stratton.
In The Service:
2nd Lt. Douglas D. Clay II, a 1993 Guyan Valley High School graduate received is commission at graduation ceremonies at Marshall University December 16, 1997.
Obituaries:
n Lula M. Burns, 90, Huntington.
n Coleman Dalton, 60, Ranger.
n Eva Mae Tye Bell, 88, born 9-9-1909.
n Charles Allen Fleck, 75,Alum Creek.
n Kerri Lynn Holstein, 19, Alum Creek.
n Rosalie Bell Shirley, 68, Galloway, Ohio.
n Martha Dingess, 74, Harts.
n Donald William Barnett, 81, Mooresville.
n Gladys Smith,56, Ridgeley and Harts.
n Jennis Frank Fraley, 87, Reynoldsburg and Alkol.
n Hulda Hazelett Tooley, 60.
Sports:
No. 8 ranked Bbcats cruise; Class A #12 Lady Bobcats upset No. 8 Class AA Pioneers;
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.