2005
THE JUNE 8 EDITION OF THE LINCOLN JOURNAL REPORTED:
Appeal filed in consolidation lawsuit; Former chief tax deputy sued by Lincoln County commission; Body prompts speculation, murder suspect enters innocent plea; Playground a welcomed addition; Hamlin daycare director arrested in Mingo; Harts man arrested for cultivation; Coal River Festival energizes Alum Creek; “Tennille turns one”; The “Gripes &
Gratitudes” column grew to near half page; “In Loving Memory of Jody Tabor” If Tears could build a stairway; Plans for a re-vitalized Route 10 continues move forward; A wonderful “Who, What, When, Where” column this week; Graduation Day around Lincoln County; Canoe racing returns to Coal River; Alum Creekers tune up for bowl; West Hamlin captures Field Day title; Tyler Nesky of West Hamlin wins fourth grade sack race; Bobcats went for title in 1974; Garretson named to Harts Hall, Kirk “graduates’; Thursy Bakers column Gardening & Yardening headlined “Slugs, snails can be problematic”; 10 page Delinquent Taxes.
OBITUARIES PUBLISHED:
Alma Adkins, 92, Branchland; Rose Marie Dotson, 66, Hamlin; Brenda Kay Meadows, 56, West Hamlin; Sarah Lorayne Pack, 83, West Hamlin; Ruby Ross, 87, Branchland; Georgia Settle, 85, Hamlin; Ronald Vickers, 52, Alkol; Minister Walter F. Wade, 80, Griffithsville; Claude L. Bowe, 61, Whitesville; Peggy Jean Hannan, 48; Ruby F. Jordan, 80, Buffalo; Betty Louise Lewis, 67, N. Royalton, OH; Sam May, 73, Pecks Mill; Monroe Kyle Pauley, 53, Marmet; Raymond Eugene Pauley, 78, Emmons; Phillip C. Thompson, 64, Barboursville; James O. Triplett, 83, Chesapeake, OH; Peggy Joyce Duty Wiley, 75, Norfolk, VA.
COURTHOUSE RECORDS:
Eight land transfers; 16 church trustees recorded; Seven new Civil cases; Three Felonies; 17 Misdemeanors; 14 Lincoln County residents’ bankruptcies; Three Lincoln County babies born at St. Mary’s Hospital and one at Cabell Huntington Hospital; One Weapons permit.