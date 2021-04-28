2005: The April 27 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Fires terrorize Bias Fork residents; Local writer, Betty Woodrum, lands publishing deal; Lincoln getting closer to finding Day Reporting Center; EDA seeking public opinion for county trails system; Hardships fail to hamper girl’s high school career; Consolidation committee meeting today, public hearings on school closures called off; Gardening & Yardening’s Thursy Baker says container gardening looks like this year’s gardening trend; ISO ratings coming down in Lincoln; The cartoon says “I’d like ten dollars worth of gas, please ... That’ll be sixty dollars.”; “Happy 28th birthday to Chad Ruble”; “Happy belated birthday to Seth Adam Stowers”.
YOUTH NEWS: Kid of the Week, meet Nicole Ann Byrd and Selena May Lovejoy.
West Virginia Young Writers featured Britnay Gillenwater.
Hamlin students look back at history:
Students at Hamlin High School took a trip through time last week as they presented projects studying the culture and history of America from the 1930s through the 1980s.
Students from grades seven through twelve researched projects that focused on the clothing, the events and the culture of each of the decades. The seventh graders studied the 1930s, and the remaining decades were assigned to subsequent grade levels in ascending order with the 12th graders researching the 1980s.
The goal of the program is to encourage students to use skills from all of the classes they have taken throughout the year to create the projects. Projects focus heavily on creativity, English skills, research skills and understanding the relevance of history.
In years past, students have looked at International studies and looked at early American history.
OBITUARIES PUBLISHED: Cecil C. Adkins, 65, Alkol; Ruby P. Bias, 82, Myra; Brayden Browning, 6 days, Harts; Sylvia Lynn Browning, 41, Harts; Melva Dempsey, 77, Harts; Rush D. Holton, 55, Hamlin; Cute Johnson, 82, West Hamlin;
Carlleal Linville, 80, Alum Creek; Nellie Pinkerton, 100, Hamlin; Charles E. Runion, 74, Alum Creek; Carrie Workman, 79, Harts; Manda Adkins Workman, 93, Harts; Gloria Ann Adkins, 79, Kenova; Michael Paul Bostick, 38, Dunbar; Warren Lee Cobb, 66, Clendenin; Jane Holton Cremeans, 90, Charleston; Ebb EJ Cummings, 75, Barboursville.
COURTHOUSE RECORDS: Two felonies; 22 misdemeanors; Nine civil cases; 29 land transfers.