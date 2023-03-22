1998
The March 18th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Legislators put off school case; Neely exits $275 per hour job saying (McGraw) cared enough to send the very best.”; Sheriff receives truck as donation from Boone Sheriff; Senate kills teacher pay raise over SSAC controversy; Board receives federal grants; Decision on Transpark picks up steam at public hearing; Court gets $125,000 grant for security upgrade; Former Hamlin principal undergoes surgery; Mountaineers advance in NCAA; LCOC announces March Homemaker / Caregiver as Mona Adkins; People once believed smelling bean flowers would make one silly; West Virginia considered for new motion picture; Thursy Baker’s column “Cold weather damage”; WVU Extension announces free Children’s Book; Guyan Valley Students of the Month — Valerie Nichole Pritchard, Joshua Lan Duncan, Summer Nicole Clay, Robert Dale Chapman, Jr.
Trudy’s recipe of the week:
Smoky White Bean Stew with Corn Meal Dumplings
2 T. vegetable oil
1 lg. onion, chopped
3 carrots, peeled and thinly sliced.
1 /2 lb. smoked sausage, cut into 1 /2-in. slices.
14.5 oz. can chicken broth
2 c. water
2 c. cabbage, coarsely shredded
15.8 oz. can great northern beans, undrained
1 /8 to 1 /4 t. pepper
1 Bay leaf
Dumplings
1 c. Martha White Self-Rising Flour
½ c. Martha White Self-Rising Corn Meal Mix
1/4 c. shortening
2 T. chopped fresh parsley
1/2 t. coarsely ground pepper
1/8 c. milk
In 6-qt. Dutch oven or large saucepan, with lid, heat oil over med.-high heat; add onion and carrots.
Cook and stir until carrots are tender.
Stir in sausage, cook until lightly browned.
Add remaining items.
Bring to boil, reduce heat.
Simmer 15-20 minutes or until cabbage is tender.
Remove and discard bay leaf.
In medium bowl, combine flour and corn meal. With pastry blender or 2 knives, cut shortening into very small pieces to evenly distribute into dry ingredients until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Stir in parsley and pepper, add milk, stir just until dry ingredients are moistened.
Drop by tablespoonfuls over simmering stew.
Cover and cook over med.-low heat 10-15 minutes or until dumplings are firm. 6-8 servings.
Birthdays:
1st — Kristen and Casey Ferguson.
In Memory:
Hiram Vernon Scites
Feb. 10, 1900 — Mar. 21, 1983.
Obituaries:
Alvin R. Moore, 49, Lakeland, Branchland.
Raymond Ray Manns, 52, West Hamlin.
Cleo D. Hendrickson, 72, Mt. Nebo, Hamlin.
Billy Jay Miller, 21, McCorkle.
Sports:
57th Regional Golden Gloves; C-K Wonders and Kris Wilson eliminate the 20-3 Bobcats; Ceredo-Kenova leaves Bobcats wondering; Burch Bulldogs take a bite out of Harts Lions; Low scoring affair sends Burch to State Tournament; Salt Rock Tournament heats up, Bobcats and Salt Rock are champs; A Hunter Education Class will be held at Hamlin Town Hall.