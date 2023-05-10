1998
The May 6th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Transpark meeting in Hamlin displays pros and cons of regional airport; Jackson nets $200,000 grant for school board; Harts rally touts Democratic unity, with picture of Lloyd Jackson, Greg Butcher and friend; Rally to be held Saturday night at courthouse; Primary Election Tuesday, May 12; First Lady of LCOC given surprise 30th Anniversary Dinner in Hamlin; Harts celebrates career leaders, pictured is State Sen. Lloyd Jackson, Harts Principal Peggy Adkins and County Commission President Charles McCann; WV Commander Jack McConnell guest speaker at Post 111, shown with Post 111 Commander Merle Lucas, presenting membership cup for 100% membership; Thanks Mom for all that you do, Tilda Bolin; Should Supreme Court Justices give up politics?; Senator Jackson sound investment for district; Byrd’s Eye View: The Senate seeks to improve education; Darrell McGraw: Johnny-come-lately; The female argonaut, a sea animal resembling the squid, is 8 to 10 times larger than the male; Young Writers: Kellena Baker, Guyan Valley High School, 11-12 grade, 2nd Place — County; Thursy Bakers Gardening & Yardening Lincoln County titled: Honeybees & other pollinators; Nancy Kassebaurn was the first woman elected to a full term in the U.S. Senate who did not succeed her husband in either the Senate or House of Representatives; Among the ancient Saxons, the official deity of the oceans was called Ben; Although the English are by now predominantly tea drinkers, tea did not become popular there until the 18th century and did not overtake coffee until the late 19th; The Word Moms, a gift from God; Fast heartbeat has many causes; Branchland Lumber ad has many great deals; The Candidates Guide took almost half a page; Shayanna Receives Award for Momma Cat’s Hunting Adventure, 1st grade student at Pleasant View Elem. 2nd Place; Students of the Month of April — Duval High School: 12th Mark Ruby, 11th Michael Shirley, 10th Rachel Javins, 9th Charles Jarrell, 8th Victoria Holstine, 7th Jennifer Hess; Sammy D. Dalton, House of Delegates candidate had three-fourth pg. political ad; Anglers Roost Sport Shop full pg. sport equipment and clothing & safe ad; Young Writers: Grandma’s Secret by Shauna Schutte, Harts High School, 11-12th Grade, 3rd Place County; Neighbor to Neighbor by Patsy Holton ‘Let’s Hear it for Martha Stewart’; Hospice spaghetti Dinner in Lincoln County at Hamlin Community Center; West Virginia Lottery Winners Spotlight for March 1998 had one winter in Lincoln County from West Hamlin.
Trudy’s recipe of the week:
Southern Biscuit Shortcake
2 c. Martha White Self- Rising Flour
2 T. sugar
1/3 c. butter or margarine, softened
¾ c. half and half
6 c. sliced strawberries
1 c. whipping cream, whipped with 1 T. sugar.
Preheat oven 450 deg. F. Lightly grease large baking sheet. In med. Mixing bowl, combine flour and sugar. With pastry blender or two knives, cut butter into very small pieces to evenly distribute into dry ingredients until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add half and half, stir just until dry ingredients are moistened.
Turn dough onto lightly floured board or pastry cloth; knead just until smooth. Roll dough about ½-in. thick, cut with floured cutter or knife into desired shapes. Place about 1-in. apart on baking sheet.
Bake 9-12 min. or until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature. Split shortcakes; fill with strawberries and top with more strawberries and whipped cream. Makes 8-10 shortcakes.
TIP: Raspberries, blackberries or peeled and sliced peaches may be substituted for strawberries.
Birthdays:
3rd — Rebecca Ann Turley.
Mary Lillian Estep.
In Memory:
Helen Davis 12-29-1910 — 4-24-1996 Momma and the Red-bud Trees.
In the Service:
U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Duane B. Pauley aboard aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, homeported in Bremerton, Washington.
U.S. Army Pvt. Freelin B. Berry entered basic infantry training at Ft. Benning, Columbus, Georgia.
Obituaries:
Carl Wendell Rhodes Sr., 60, South Charleston.
Emerzetta Lovejoy, 77, Columbus, Ohio.
Ethel Bias, 91, Branchland.
Neva Belle Dunlap, 80, McCorkle.
Patricia Clay McCallister Salmons, 51, Alkol.
Carroll Atkinson, 86, West Hamlin.
Annie Belle Dean, 74, Branchland.
Sports:
Guyan Valley High School Lady Wildcat softball wins another big one, second win over rival Harts Lady Lions, pictured in the GV 1998 Lady softball team and Coach Dan Dailey; Lincoln Agency takes two out of three; WV DNR looking for turkey violators; Belcher and the Duval Lady Yellowjackets on the rise with a NFICEP success story; Coach Duane Estep, Harts Lady Lions basketball and Coach Mike Krzyzewski, Duke University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada pictured in Sports Beat by Duane Estep.