The April 22nd edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
State gas prices holding steady as crude oil prices fell to less than $16. a barrel; Reports say Lincoln has high rate of murder and rape; Governor announces Commission on Holocaust; Alum Creek VFD receives donation of land for new satellite station; Shannon McCallister chosen to lead Jaycees; Miss Lincoln County 1998 is Valerie Pritchard of West Hamlin; Young Writers: Lean Tudor, Midway Elem. 6th grade, 2nd place — Sara Lucas, Hamlin Elem. 5-6th grade, 3rd place; Our local Jaycees Chapter has taken off with membership surpassing expectations; During the 1400s many European women wore tall, cone-shaped hats called hennin, the hat measured three to four feet high; Happiness is good health and bad memory; If it weren’t for the last minute, nothing would get done; Tiny Miss Lincoln County, Megan Slone; 1998 Jr. Miss Lincoln Co., Carrie Purdue; 1998 Little Miss Lincoln County, Tiffany Danielle Smith; LCOC’s April Homemaker / Caregiver is Tabatha Wagoner; Lincoln County Commission declares War On Litter.
Guyan Valley’s J.R. Adkins named MVP of Lincoln County baseball tournament; The 8-3 Guyan Valley Wildcats are Lincoln County baseball champs; Davin Scites now racing NASCAR; Lady Lions treading familiar ground; Amy Watts 4. GPA named to Who’s Who in basketball.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.