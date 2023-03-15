The March 11th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Hedges seeks court appointed education czar; McGraw hires Neely in school case; Tomblin and Jackson get $5 million for trail; Yeager and others file for Hamlin offices; Xuxa searches Lincoln schools for contraband; Train wreck rocks McCorkle; Dr. Martin announces Lincoln schools’ testing; Underwood mobile office visits Lincoln; AFC homes offer new career for middle aged women; LCOC Announces employee of the month as Pam Smith; Thursy Baker’s Gardening & Yardening column “Starting Seeds”; UNCLE SAM NEEDS YOU; Marriage means more taxes; Lincoln Math Field Day Winners announced.
Trudy’s recipe of the week: Continued from 3-8-2024 issue.
Chicken Stew with Classic Dumplings Stew
2 T. vegetable oil
1 lg. onion, chopped
3 carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
4 ribs celery, coarsely chopped
6 c. chicken broth
1 / 2 t. pepper
1 c. cooked chicken, coarsely chopped
Dumplings
1 - 1 / 2 c. Martha White Self-Rising Flour
1 / 4 c. shortening
2 T. chopped, fresh parsley
1 / 2 c. chicken broth
In 6-qt. Dutch oven or large saucepan, with lid, heat oil over med,.-high heat; add onion, carrots and celery. Cook and stir until carrots are tender. Add 6 c. broth and pepper; bring to boil.
Reduce heat to med-low; simmer 11 minutes. Stir in cooed chicken. In med. Bowl, using pastry blender or two knives, cut shortening into very small pieces to evenly distribute into dry ingredients until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in parsley. Add ½ c. broth, stir just until dry ingredients are moistened.
Drop by tablespoonfuls over simmering broth. Cover and cook over med-low heat 10-15 minutes or until dumplings are firm 6-8 servings.
Birthdays
40th — Jr’s Grandpa.
3rd — Katie Rose Eplin.
In the Service
US Navy
Seaman Apprentice David R. Merritt.
Obituaries
Griffith Paul Adkins, 96, Culloden.
Helen S. Adkins, 83, Salt Rock.
Risby Brumfield, 91, Harts.
Alvis Benton Dean, 57, Ranger.
Annie B. Farley, 54, Harts.
Thelma L. Hager, 78, Ranger.
Jake M. Meadows, 73, Danville.
Bill George Skeens, 69, Hamlin.
Ray Varney, 71, Salt Rock.
Sports
#12 Harts Lions win 25th Sectional Title; Lions will face Burch Bulldogs in Logan Thursday; Lady Lions fall to #9 Burgh Bulldogs; Lady Bobcats lose to Vinson Tigers; Hamlin holds roast for coaches; Derek Midkiff sparkles in wrestling.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.