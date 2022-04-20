1997: The April 16 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
SBA awards $500,000 for Midway project; Hamlin business leader moving to Martinsburg; Governor addresses audience at AEP groundbreaking in Hurricane; 1997 beauty winners announced: Katelyn Manns, Katie Porter, Franchaska Lucas, Candace Rakes, Destinee Vance, Zachery Perry; Spelling bee champions announced: Patrick Renick, 6th grade, Hamlin Elem. 4th place & Jennifer Hager, 8th grade, Duval runner up; Cooking Plain & Fancy by Trudy Robinson recipe of the week was “Morels with Pasta” — 4 c. cleaned morels, ½ stick oleo, 1 TBLS flour, salt & pepper to taste, 1 c. cream or milk, 1 jar Five Brothers Creamy Alfredo sauce — Saut’e morels in oleo a few minutes, add flour, stir 2 minutes. Add cream slowly, season & cook until thickened. Stir in Alfredo sauce and heat thoroughly but do not boil … Serve over any good pasta or in patty shells or over toast. A few good days of morel (molly moocher) hunting remain, so get out there in the woods now and good hunting, cause they’ll soon be gone until next early spring; New restaurant opens in Spurlockville by David & Kay Miller; The Rumanian pianist Cella Delavrancea (1887-1991) gave her last public recital (receiving six encores) at the age of 103; Other winners from Jr. Miss Lincoln Co. Pageants held on Sat., Apr. 5 are Alyshia Nicole Linville, Candice Brooke Adkins, Heather Nicole Adkins; Jonathan Matthews on WVU Dean’s List; Easter Baskets from the heart for: (not pictured) Mary Jane Stowers, Wylie Stowers, Dora White, Mary Powell, Karen Workman, Zora Stump Della Davis, Leroy Adkins, Hope Adkins, Janet Egnor, Loretta Mounts, James Mounts (PICTURED) Ada & Galk Searls, Helen King, Thelma Vannatter, Agnes Powell, Lena Hoosier, Cute Johnson, Naomi Stone, Earl May, Clyde, Alice & Paris Vance, Lorane Bell, Clarence May, Dallas Williamson, Troy & Jenny Blankenship, Doug Pesimer, Billy Skeens, Helen McCallister, Helen & Sammy Koontz, Audry Bias, Lucille Skeens, Luann Thompson, Erma Stickler, Mammie Sowards, Ronnie Ellis, Beulah & Hurxel Woodall, Clifford Toney; Two Guyan Valley Juniors served as Honorary Senate Pages.
BIRTHS: Trevor Michael Ray; Cassidy Faith Allen; Natalie Saul.
BIRTHDAYS: 71st Pauline Hodge; Arbutus Clark “You’re over the Hill”.
IN MEMORY: Hassell B. McCloud 4-12-43 — 11-1-95; Fern Woodrum.
OBITUARIES: Adam Adkins, 94, Harts; Bobby L. Cooper, 69, Alum Creek; Charles Bailey Jre., 75 Holswn; Normal Clay Salmons, 74, Hamlin; Charles Mallory, 89, Hamlin; Ralph F. Holdren Sr., 55, S. Charleston; Iva Ellen Nease, 81, Salt Rock; Viola Cyfers Caldwell, 85, Ranger; Oval R. Loftis, 66, Sumerco; Ruth Edwards, 89, Hamlin; Liza Vance, 81, Harts; Paul Woodall, Hamlin; Oakie Wilson, 73, Branchland.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.