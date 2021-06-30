2005
The June 22 & June 29 editions of The Lincoln Journal reported:
School consolidation controversy continue; Community activist, former commissioner Waldron, passes; See the dangers of meth in Hamlin; ATV trails might give way to horse power; Mud River water project a go — finally; Governor working hard to gain support for special election; Boone hospital project in dispute; GVHS class of 1956 plans 50th reunion; In the Who, what, when, where it pictured the Parsner Creek School with teacher Flossie Lawson, some of the Cooper children, Tonopah Stowers, Barbara Stowers, Betty, Dorothy, Edsel Tudor and some I can’t identify; Jacob Reynolds, 8, of Branchland caught a 60#, 48 in. catfish.
Defense attacks Government’s case; Superintendent bombarded with criticism for school plan; 15 year old killed in car crash on Harveys Creek Rd.; Bond issue fails in State, Lincoln; Internet scam could be targeting Lincoln; Lincoln Primary Care celebrates its 30th anniversary; Worker chases thief from L. T. Jones General Store; Lincoln PSD still raising questions; Local soldiers featured in Gazette; Clifton Fletcher hauls in two large fish while vacationing in Florida; J.D. Vickers, Jeff and Russ Moore reunited after 50 years.
Kids of the Week
Kirsten Brooke Long, Tiffani Alexandra Workman, Caleb Lovejoy.
West Virginia Young Writers
Morgan Paige Hoke, Grade level 5-6, 2nd place, West Hamlin Elem. — teacher: Mark McComas.
Paige McCann, Grade level 5-6, 1st place, Atenville Elem. — teacher: Violet Dempsey.
Landin Harper, Grade level 9-10, 2nd place, Duval High School — teacher: Sandi Lawson.
Births
Micah Malayne Adkins; Jenna Leeann Woodall.
Birthdays
Nathan Vance turns “THREE”. Bubby D turned ‘TWENTY-EIGHT’.
Obituaries published
Cleatus H. Cummings, 73, Sias; Amy Leigh Linville, 33; Moses Gearard Keyser, 56, Harts; Lorene Adams, 74, Harts; Mary M. Midkiff, 90; Bessie Pack Smith, 86, White Marsh, MD; Sylvester Smith, 83, West Hamlin; Douglas R. Waldron, 59, Sod; Louise Keyser Hagley Adkins, 87, Barboursville; Larry Dale Brumfield, 53, Chapmanville; Hansel Ray Hedrick, 57, Charleston; Danny Lee Lutsy, 56, Nellis; Sylvia Kay McNeely, 82, St. Albans; Robert E. Rhodes, 53, Kenna; Frances Robertson, 84, Rand; Lester Bradford Cecil, 88, Tornado; Dewey Lee Davis, 56, Branchland; Leona Hensley, 53, Sod; Gracie Lou Kinser, 71, Harts; Lucy Mae Toler, 63, Christian; Lester Nelson, 90, Ranger; Anna Marie Smith, 53, Ranger; Barbara June Smith, 66, Alum Creek; Cyril Smith, 81, McCorkle; Lucille Cantley, 79, Marmet; Martin Allen Davis II, 15, Huntington; Winfred G. Lucas, 74, Florida; Holley Carl Mullins, 80 Winifrede; Ethel Pauley, 83, St. Albans; Gwinn Barker Richardson, 40, Charleston.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles editor.