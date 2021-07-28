2005: The July 20 and July 27 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Warner’s ‘political appointment’ coming to end; Board, state continue to spar as Supreme Court prepares to consider Carey appeal; Lincoln PSD searching for new manager; W.H. Volunteer firefighter, Jonah Adkins, named West Hamlin mayor; Energy Express enters ninth year in Lincoln County; Historical monument taking shape to welcome visitors to Lincoln County from Corridor G; Wilkerson is Duval’s choice; Toney returning as Harts girls coach; Thursy Baker’s Gardening & Yardening column was “If you spray, be careful”; Harts man says he was harassed by investigators;$2 million in marijuana seized in Lincoln; 97-year-old woman, Glada Clark, has proven to have independent spirit; Lincoln getting thousands in Budget Digest; Basham sentenced to life in prison; Volunteers finish Griffithsville playground project; Alkol man arrested for cultivation; Local man, Cpl. Justin A. Thompson, in Iraq with 3rd Bn-2nd Marine Unit; “Lair of the Poison Pen” by Lee Arnold was Deer: The battle rages on.
Birthday: 1st for Jackson Cristopher Gillenwater.
Obituaries published: Alice Eleanor Adkins, 82, Branchland; Marigold Atkins, 85, Alum Creek; Leland Estep, 75, Morrisvale; Anna Bell Silva, 70, Morrisvale; Virginia Louise Estep, 92, Huntington; Lola Ruth Farris, 79, Grover Hill, OH; Emma Fletcher, 86, Ironton, OH; Timothy Edward Isaacs, 36, East Lynn; Michael Eugene McCann, 42, Mt. Holly, NC; Lucy Evelyn Mounts, 68, Chapmanville; Dallas Napier, 58, Minooka, IL; Matthew Patterson, 24, King Shoals; Otis C. Salmons, 74, Barboursville; Donald G. Smith, 67, Buffalo; Chloa Adkins Tooley, 64, Wayne; Donna Pence Belcher, 37, Alkol; Freda M. Clendenin, 74, Alum Creek; Freda E. Pauley Knuckles, 87, Alum Creek; Paul Esque, 71, Piketon, OH; Elmer C. McCallister, 92, Charleston; Cheryl Darlene Ritchie, 56, Parkersburg; Blanche Bias, 81, Alum Creek; Charles Allen Miller; Earl D. Thomas, 60, Hamlin; Gladys Farmer Kirk, 86, Harts; Randall Travis Mullins, 16, Harts; Billy Ray Rutledge, 67, Tornado; Birkley Cheek, 68, Justice; Lewis Junior Childers, 82; Teddy Collins Sr., Richlands, VA; Carolyn Sue Porter Cook, 58, Wayne; O. B. Goodall, 75, Scott Depot; Willidean Cooper, 80, Titusville, FL; Agnes R. Dotson, 82, S. Point, OH; Elizabeth R. Earl, 86, Huntington; Mary Hill Pickens, 80, Hernshaw; Pat Richard Withrow, 70, Elkview.
WV Young Writers: Brandi Browning, Grade Level 11-12, 2nd place, Harts High School. Teacher: Robin Toney.
Kid of the Week: Cody Lee-Alan Stowers, Griffithsville Elem.
Courthouse records: Three new Civil Suits; One Felony case; 38 Misdemeanor cases; 10 Bankruptcies; One Boundover case.
— Compiled By Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles editor