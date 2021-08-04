2005: The July 27 and Aug. 3 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Lincoln teen killed in ATV crash at Harts; Lincoln man dies in custody; Consolidation foes remain confident; Water test results dispersed to Mud River residents; Warner out as US District Attorney; Angry Bush Administration wanted Warner out; The gas price difference caused by location; 911 center could be operational in September; “Sunday Morning devil keeps folks home”; Lee Arnolds column “Lair of the Poison Pen” was on Finding truth in the personal ads; Aracoma Story starts their new season; Hudson’s IGA, West Hamlin, had a full page ad with great deals.
OBITUARIES PUBLISHED: Myrtle R. Bias, 88, Hamlin; Natalee Ann Meade, infant, Branchland; Daisy V. Miller, 81, Alum Creek; Russell Scott Roberts, 26, Griffithsville; Lucille Spence, 83, Verdunville; Earl D. Thomas, 60, West Hamlin; Imogene Baisden Berry, 77, Danville; Lewis Junior Childers, 82; Darlene Compton, 72, Mt. Gay; Everett Hill, 75, Cross Lanes; Cecil E. Spratt Jr. 84, Van; William Steele, 49, Switzer; Phyllis Ann Porter, 33, Falls Church, VA; Branchland Man arrested for cultivation;
WV YOUNG WRITERS: Tommy Caldwell, Duval High School, grade level 11-12, 3rd place — teacher: Sandi Lawson.
KID OF THE WEEK: Amanda Lynn Suboyu, Griffithsville Elementary & Autumn Suboyu, Griffithsville Elementary.
COURHOUSE RECORDS: One felony case; 24 land transfers; 24 Civil cases; 11 Misdemeanor cases; Nine Circuit Court cases bound over; 15 divorces; Six bankruptcies.