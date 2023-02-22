1998
The Feb. 18 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Alum Creek man injured in shooting on Sandy Lane; Putnam Sheriff says judge can’t appoint bailiffs; Bill appoints auditor as fraud investigator; The Lincoln County BOE has announced they will be taking bids for the old Maintenance and Warehouse Garage in Hamlin; Tax phase-out to have minimal effect in Lincoln County; Action Youth Care seeks to help county’s troubled children; Officials may seek alternative funding for regional jail; Bill introduced to get back Poor Farm; County residents could get on the bus and RIDE; Legislature tries to tackle PEIA and deer population; Lincoln / Logan kids shortchanged by Workers’ Comp; Windmills probably originated in what is now Iran in the 600s, built around a vertical axis — instead of today’s standard horizontal one — they were used chiefly to grind grain; Valentine’s Day Memoriam for Gary O’Dell Hoke; Violence in the health care setting: what you should know; Dayton, Ohio is named for Jonathan Dayton, youngest signer of the US Constitution; Cowrie shells were once used as money in China, India and Africa, one kind was worn as a badge of office by chieftains in the Fiji Islands; In 18th century England, unmarried women pinned bay leaves to their pillow on Valentine’s Day in hopes they would dream of their future husbands; Jobs and educations are reasons for high child poverty rate.
Trudy’s recipe of the week
I suppose, all things considered, I have to admit Brussels Sprouts have long been my least favorite vegetable. I have found the key is to cook them by steaming, and only until barely tender and still bright, vibrant green. Also, a teaspoon of sugar sprinkled over them before steaming helps diminish any bitterness.
Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Almonds
2# fresh Brussels Sprouts
2 c. water
¼ c. butter
½ c. toasted almonds
Steam washed and trimmed sprouts over boiling water until tender when pierced with a fork.
Remove from heat and immediately drain and pour melted butter over them.
Sprinkle with toasted almonds.
Carnival Sprouts
2# fresh Brussels Sprouts
½ c. sliced green onions
1 T. melted butter
2 T. chopped pimento
2 t. grated lemon rind
2 T. lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Wash and trim sprouts. Arrange in steaming rack and place over boiling water, cover and steam 10 minutes, or until tender. In the meantime, sauté onion in butter until tender.
Remove from heat and stir in remaining ingredients.
Pour mixture over drained sprouts that have been placed in serving bowl.
Serve immediately.
Birthdays
81st — Jessie Ball Sr.
5th — Angel Pauline Adkins
Births
Sarah Haven Barrett
Parker David Lucas
In Loving Memory
Lula Morline Linville Dingess
Obituaries
Betty Belle DeJarnett, 91, Salt Rock
Forrest S. McCoy, 78, Sod
Robert Lee McComas, 71, Milton
Donald Davis, 72, Branchland
Janice Marie Triplett Walker, 53, Salt Rock
Sports
Hamlin High School ranked #6 in Media Poll & #8 in WV Coaches Poll; Hamlin Bobcats capture county title; #10 Harts Lady Lions topple #16 AA Sissonville Lady Indians; Duval Lady Yellowjackets shock #10 Harts Lady Lions; Duval Yellowjackets tops Buffalo-Putnam Bisons.