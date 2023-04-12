The April 8th edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Jackson says “rank-and-file” will support him; Judge Hoke “admonished” by Supreme Court, denies wrongdoing, but doesn’t object to admonishment; Salt Rock man sentenced for marijuana; Suit against Clinton dropped; Students and school employees give blood; Jason Stevens wins Baker Cup; 20th Street Bank donates computers to schools; We need to invest in Regional Airport; Local man says we reap what we sow; Happy Easter page featured 24 kids, including a set of twins, Cierra & Weston Meadows; Fire safety stressed during burning season; Tax refund information available on Internet; Former board member seeks teamster presidency; The fish was the first animal to have a backbone; The word “doll” came into use around 1750, probably from the Greek word eldolon, meaning “idol”; The Fly Orchid of southern Ecuador has the shape and coloring of the female tachinid fly — The resemblance attracts male tachinid flies, which pollinate orchids as they travel from one blossom to another; Don’t be a Sap- Get a Pap!!!; Young Writers were: Joseph Smith, Griffithsville Elem., 3rd grade & Cody McCormick, Midway Elem., 2nd grade; Hopping down the bunny trail featured 24 children with another set of twins, Chelsie & Chandler Midkiff.
Birthdays:
Obituaries:
Caldonia G. Cottrell, 74, Charleston.
Emmett L. Adkins, 71, Ranger.
William Cody Midkiff, 80, Alum Creek.
Billy Owen Sampson, 68, Sumerco.
Wilbern L. Roy, 75, Huntington.
Jennings Huffman, 53, Tipton, Georgia & Hamlin.
Harry Kenneth Lovejoy, 76, Griffithsville.
Cyrus A. Deskins, 80, Harts.
Martha M. Vance, 84, Dunbar, Lincoln County.
Mary Katheryn Priestley, 76, Alum Creek.
Ottie R. Farmer, 75, Branchland.
Sports:
Pitching ace, Danielle Salmons, leads with 19 total strikeouts; Lady Bobcats throttle Lady Yellowjackets; Guyan Valley Wildcat baseball off to tremendous start, Coach Greg Lambeert’s Wildcats cruising with a 5-1 record; Lady Cats in Sluggerfest, M. Cook & V. Pritchard flex muscles; Hamlin point guard reaches milestone, Ginny Boggess joins 1,000 point club; DNR prosecutes two illegal hunters; Lincoln places six on Class A All-State Team: Josh Miller, David Walls, JR Shull, all of Hamlin and Adam Vance, Mike Tomblin & Brad Vance, all of Harts.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.