2005
The July 13 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Harts High School saved, Governor Joe Manchin tells small schools delegation he intends to stop closure; Sewer project finally getting underway; Levy election set for October
Complaints arise over plans to develop horse trails on Ivy Branch; Lincoln prosecutor testifies before grand jury in vote buying case; Miracle in motion
Relocated swing set potentially saves child — Brayden McCallister was within several feet of the tree that fell in the spot where the swing set was once located; 1994 was not DHS title year; Dave Kiser has stepped down as Duval’s head coach; Hamlin teacher, Debra McCullough, gets Teacher of the Year; Hamlin-Duval Band reunion a big hit.
BIRTHDAYS
“Lordy, Lordy, Bird Legs is 40. Happy Birthday Russell!”
BIRTHS
Caleb Nicholas Benwell.
OBITUARIES PUBLISHED
Freda Irene Bledsoe Morrison, 87, Salt Rock; Frances E. Ward, 64, Shreveport, LA; Linda Carol Baldwin, 61, Hamlin; Brad Clay, 78, East Lynn; Anna Gay Harless, 76, Alkol; Joyce Ann Jones, 73, Salt Rock; Donna Jo Mayse, 50, Hamlin; Ralph Esmond Adkins, 67, Riverview, FL; David Alan Bailey, 45, Barboursville; Ronald D. Holstein, Jr., 46, Clendenin; Juanita M. Kinder, 59, Hurricane; Isabella Williams Mason, 76, Ripley; Irene Reynolds, 67, DeBary, FL; Nona F. Swanson, 85, Logan Park Care; James Alfred Terry, 76, Columbus, OH; Dallas Richmond, 65, Prichard; C. E. Turley, 68, Milton.
Youth News
Kids of the Week: Shawnna Lovejoy.
WV Young Writers: Lauren McCann, Grade level 7-8, 2nd place — Teacher, John Barton.
Courthouse news
16 land transfers; 12 Civil Cases; Five Felony Cases; 19 Misdemeanor Cases.